WAUKESHA - Two National Weather Service survey crews are assessing the damage in Jefferson and western Waukesha counties, according to a Twitter post by the organization Thursday morning.
They will be assessing damage from the thunderstorms and will primarily focus on Jefferson and western Waukesha counties. The Concord area in Jefferson County was especially hard hit, according to people who live in the area with significant building damage.
The National Weather Service says the survey results likely won’t be available until this afternoon.
Gov. Tony Evers signed a declaration imposing a state of emergency in Wisconsin. Evers' order directs state agencies to help those impacted by the storms. It also allows the Wisconsin National Guard to be activated to support local authorities with recovery efforts.
As of 10:15 a.m., about 22,795 We Energies customers are still without power, 17,972 of those being in southeastern Wisconsin. Most of those outages are in Waukesha and Jefferson counties. About 4,500 are without power in the greater Oconomowoc area, while about 5,300 are without power in the Wales area.
The Waukesha Public Library is also closed Thursday due to a power outage and is unsure when it will open.
Western Lakes Fire District, which covers the greater Oconomowoc, Dousman and Town of Ottawa area, reported numerous trees and wires down on Thursday morning that it is responding to.