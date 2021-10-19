Oxford House looks to partner with Waukesha County

WAUKESHA — Oxford House, a network of self-help and self-supporting drug free homes for recovering drug and alcohol addicts, is seeking to partner with Waukesha County to establish its services here.
At the county Mental Health Advisory Committee meeting Monday, Oxford House Outreach Worker Ryan Clevenger said his life has dramatically changed for the better because of Oxford House. Like all staff in the organization, Clevenger stayed in one of the homes himself as he sought to get sober, and he’s been so for four years.
Oxford House, which has more than 3,000 locations across the country, already operates homes in Wisconsin; in Milwaukee, Green Bay, La Crosse and more. The concept comprises democratically run homes of six to 15 residents, some for men and others for women. Residents must work, do community service and pay for their living expenses through an Equal Expenses Shared model — they must also find a sponsor and attend weekly meetings.
There are a total of 28 Oxford House locations in Wisconsin with 210 beds. Clevenger said if Waukesha County chooses to contract with the organizations, county officials will be welcomed and encouraged to see the facilities themselves.
Clevenger said he got his personal addiction recovery in Waukesha and his sponsor is a Waukesha County resident. “I really love Waukesha,” he said. He’s now a Wisconsin certified and national certified peer specialist, and pursuing a college degree in social work.
Clevenger said Oxford House equips residents with practical skills like management of personal finances, too.
There’s evident demand for Oxford House services. A house opened by the organization Sept. 15 filled up within a week, while a more recently opened one is already half full.
Research indicates the Oxford House model is working. A study from DePaul University tracked Oxford House residents for two years and found 87% of the 900 people surveyed remained clean and sober.
Because Oxford House homes emphasize self-sufficiency, partnering counties only have to cover technical support staff costs; about $110,000 results in an outreach worker capable of opening three to five houses per year.
New houses sometimes require a start-up loan of $4,000 to $6,000 to get established and furnished, but any furniture needing replacement later on is covered by residents. Clevenger said the organization recently partnered with Steinhafels for furniture, too.
Oxford House residents get involved with their local communities and give monthly progress reports about their activities. The West Allis and Greenfield fire departments both coordinate with Oxford House.
Clevenger emphasized the community benefits for Waukesha County if it chooses to partner with Oxford House. “It’s something you guys would never regret,” he said.
Mental Health Advisory Committee Co-chair TJ Findley said he feels “it sounds like a great operation.”
Those seeking to connect with Oxford House services for themselves or someone they know can visit oxfordvacancies.com to see current openings, while more information is available at oxfordhouse.com.