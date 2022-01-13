OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Ozaukee County Board has approved hiring Carlson Dettmann Consulting to conduct a compensation and classification study.
The 2022 budget includes a recommendation to complete a compensation study for all non-represented employees. The city of Mequon will undertake a similar review, citing among other things, the need to stay competitive in a tight labor market.
Ozaukee County allocates more than half of all of its budgetary costs to personnel — $52 million of a $91 million budget in 2021, according to the memo prepared by County Administrator Jason Dzwinel given to the County Board last week.
Dzwinel stated that the Ozaukee County Human Resources Department recently looked at 40 county positions across 15 departments and found the county’s wages on average were 10% below market compared to the wages of other similar-sized Wisconsin counties.
Dzwinel added that compensation and benefits are the primary reasons county employees identify in exit interviews when ending their employment with Ozaukee County. It was reported that 62% of outgoing employees rated their wages as fair or poor.
“When recruiting, competitive compensation is often the first step that a possible employee takes when considering Ozaukee County employment,” Dzwinel said. “This is especially true for our professional positions that require degrees and professional certifications where the talent pool is limited. In the past 12 months Ozaukee County has recruited for 25 management level positions. Approximately half received less than 20 applications, with 28 applications on average. Three recruitments accounted for 35% of all applications.”
The county had 25 senior managers participate in the “Milwaukee Top Places to Work” employee engagement survey in March of 2021 and they scored in the bottom 1 percentile of similar-sized local governments in regard to satisfaction with their wages.
“In the last 12 months, we started new hires on average at Step 5 on our Non-Represented Wage Scale, which has 11 steps total,” Dzwinel said. “We have had 132 regular employees resign within their first year of employment since January 2020, which is an indication they are leaving for more money.”
Dzwinel stated department heads that have expressed concern to the Human Resources Department about inadequate wages for their staff within the last several years include Highway, Clerk of Courts, Human Services, Lasata, Planning and Parks, County Clerk, Land and Water, Public Health and the Sheriff’s Office.