Ozaukee County law enforcement panel addresses race and policing

PORT WASHINGTON — Some nine months after protesters filled streets across the country to call for racial equality, law enforcement officials from around Ozaukee County are keeping the conversation going.
During an online webinar held last Wednesday evening, Ozaukee County Sheriff James Johnson, five police chiefs and a police captain answered questions on a range of topics, from diversity in hiring, to police training, to the use of chokeholds.
Johnson said that through conversations with citizens, it became evident to him that people may not know what law enforcement has done to address racism and bias within their “span of influence.”
“Additionally, some citizens may not know the collaborative efforts we have forged over the years with our community partners to better serve our communities,” Johnson said.
Law enforcement has been a critical part of the race discussion following the high-profile deaths of several black people by officers last year. Perhaps most notable was George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for 7 minutes and 46 minutes.
Port Washington Police Chief Kevin Hingiss said the conversation about race and bias is important to him and his agency.
“Our department was shocked and angered as everyone as the officers stood around and did nothing as George Floyd died, as a police officer needlessly took his life,” Hingiss said.
Karina Ward of the University of Wisconsin Extension-Ozaukee County moderated the discussion. Some 150 people attended online, many submitting questions and comments.
A number of questions addressed diversity in the ranks of area law enforcement agencies, specifically how many minorities each employed and what leaders are doing to hire more.
Of the seven agencies participating, the sheriff’s department reports having seven people of color, Cedarburg has one, Mequon has two and Grafton has one.
Most of the chiefs said hiring in general has been challenging.
“Being a small police department, we struggle with numbers period to get people to apply,” Saukville Police Chief Robert Meyer said.
Mequon Police Chief Pat Pryor said that when he applied to be an officer with the department in 1998, there were 329 applicants.
“We’re lucky now to get 20 or so applications,” he said.
Pryor said they work with technical colleges and also post the complete hiring process on the department’s website. He said that at last month’s police and fire commission meeting, they discussed ways in which they can reach out to different minority groups to promote hiring.
Law enforcement training
Ward said that webinar participants asked more questions about officer training than any other subject. She asked what training law enforcement officers receive on racial biases and how frequently.
Johnson said that every agency in the county receives bias training from Concordia University Wisconsin professor Kenneth Harris, chairman of the CUW Justice and Public Policy Department, a former Milwaukee police lieutenant. He is also African American.
Among the topics covered in training are equity, diversion, inclusion, unconscious and implicit biases.
“It challenged us to realize what implicit biases we may have,” Johnson said. “Just as important is to understand those other biases other people might have when they’re coming to that relationship, whatever that relationship is, whether it’s a traffic stop. We’re all coming to that table with some type of bias. It was really outstanding training for us.”
Grafton Police Chief Jeff Caponera, who was hired last September, said fair and impartial police training is not just training, “but a culture.”
He said the officers must abide by the mission statement to treat those they come across with care, compassion, accountability, respect and empathy.
“I’ll be honest with you, if I had an officer in my organization that didn’t abide by that, they wouldn’t be working for me,” Caponera said.
Fighting biases in our communities
A central figure in much of the discussion was Erica Turner, co-founder of Bridge the Divide, which provides a forum for discussion on race, inequality and reconciliation.
Turner, who is African American and lives in Cedarburg, said that while white residents in the county may not believe there is racism here, those of color experience it almost daily. She said it may not be overt, but sometimes it’s “microaggressions,” like people telling her that her children are well spoken or saying her son looks like he will be a good football player.
“Well, why isn’t he going to be a good chemist?” Turner said.
Johnson encouraged Turner to share some of her stories with the panel.
Turner said, for example, that it’s not uncommon for store employees to follow her or her family members while they are shopping.
Law enforcement officials on the panel said they are working hard to build inclusive relationships and policies with minority groups to create a non-threatening environment.
Cedarburg police Capt. Mike McNerney said his department is working directly with Turner, and has subsequently changed its anti-bias policy and has created an equity committee.
Pryor also said it’s important to tell a person why they are being stopped, not just saying they have the power to stop a person.
Additional police policies
Officials were also asked about their use of chokeholds and all said they ban the policy. All said their officers wear body cameras, though the policy on use varied. Sheriff’s deputies and Port Washington police officers, for example, have discretion as to when they turn them on, while other departments are required to activate them when they have formal contact with a citizen.
All have squad cameras, though Thiensville is in the process of updating theirs. Johnson said squad cameras are activated when the squad lights are activated.
The agencies all have partnerships with numerous social welfare departments and agencies across the county to address situations where mental health concerns of a subject may intersect with law enforcement. In addition, Johnson said two of his officers are licensed social workers.
Ozaukee County Human Services Director Liza Drake said they are reviewing protocol that now involves law enforcement from the start in certain cases. There may be situations where teams of two social workers can address a concern and simply let law enforcement know they are going or have them present, but not directly involved, Drake said.
“We recognize the approach that bringing law enforcement right out of the gate may actually escalate a situation,” she said.
Johnson said that law enforcement “action and inaction” may have put racial injustice at the forefront, but the issue goes beyond policing.
“Just like it takes a community to raise a child, it takes a community to eradicate racism,” he said.