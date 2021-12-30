OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department announced Tuesday that rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 are by appointment only until further notice due to a temporary shortage of rapid tests.
The holiday testing schedule through Curative at the Ozaukee County Fairgrounds or the Washington County Fair Park is today at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule a test, visit curative.com. The holiday schedule Summit Clinical Labs in Germantown is today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is needed. Visit summitcliniclabs.com for more information.
For COVID-19 testing options (or to request an at home kit), visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/testing.htm. To find a local list of testing sites in Washington and Ozaukee Counties as of Dec. 22, visit https://bit.ly/3eCx25T.
The burden of COVID-19 cases in Ozaukee and Washington counties is increasing and the trajectory is decreasing, according to the health department’s website on Dec. 28.
The burden is the total number of confirmed cases in the last seven days and trajectory is the percent change in positivity rate in the last seven days.
The WOPHD reported on Dec. 27 that 64.8% of all Ozaukee County residents and 66.3% of children ages 12 to 17 have been fully vaccinated. In Washington County, 52.2% of residents and 38% of youths ages 12 to 17 in the county have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. Statewide, 58% of Wisconsin residents and 51.9% of youths have completed the vaccine series.
On Dec. 22, the latest data available, the WOPHD reported the transmission rate for Ozaukee County was 507.7 per 100,000 residents in the past seven days. The transmission for Washington County was 463.1 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days as of Dec. 22.
To view the COVID-19 dashboard, local testing sites and vaccine options, visit www.washozwi.gov.