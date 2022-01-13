Ozaukee Family Services thanks community for generosity

GRAFTON – With a mission of improving lives to help individuals and families succeed, Ozaukee Family Services serves local families throughout the year. Thanks to the generosity of the community, those services also included some unexpected gifts to help make the holidays bright.
“Our ‘normal’ services do not include providing gifts,” said Lisa Holtebeck, OFS executive director. “However, because we are part of this caring, generous community that wants to help and we have a direct link to families who can use some assistance, we’ve been facilitating this for several years. The holidays can be especially stressful for families who are already facing mental health, financial, or other challenges. We were able to match donors with 30 local families to fulfill their holiday wish lists. Many of our clients requested items such as diapers, groceries, winter clothing, shoes, and bedding. Every year we are overwhelmed by the generosity of our community.”
The recipients of all these items live in Ozaukee County and are clients of Ozaukee Family Services. They may participate in counseling, Family Steps, Coordinated Services Team, or another program offered by the local nonprofit organization.
OFS thanked the following for their generosity this holiday season: employees at Charter Manufacturing, Cornerstone Church Friday Night Life Group, Cornerstone Community Bank in Grafton, members of CrossFit IF gym, residents of Lincoln Village, Mom’s Club of Mequon/Thiensville, Lenny’s Artsy Fingers LLC, Bill & Joanne Penkwitz & family, Promontory Point Capital, the Plambeck family, Jacob, Ella, Julia and Brady Schmit, staff from SEEK – Grafton, employees at UFS Data, Woodview Cub Scout Pack 3839, and several anonymous donors.
The holiday gift donations are greatly appreciated but it’s not too late to assist local families. OFS clients can use items like diapers, grocery store gift cards, gas gift cards and shared-ride taxi vouchers throughout the year. In addition, monetary donations to Ozaukee Family Services allow the agency to provide its services for free or on a sliding fee scale; no one is ever turned away because of the inability to pay. If you want to make an impact and help local individuals and families by donating or volunteering, contact Ozaukee Family Services at 262-376-7774.
Ozaukee Family Services offers parent education and support; support for families dealing with behavioral and/or mental health challenges; affordable counseling for individuals, couples and families; prevention education; support for children who have experienced death or divorce in their family; and services that help senior citizens continue to live independently. To learn more, go to www.OzaukeeFamilyServices.org.