Paint crews work to fix a spelling error on the Plover water tower on Forest Avenue in Plover, Wis., on on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The Stevens Point Journal reports that crews repainting the tower on Thursday misspelled the village's name as “Plvoer.” Village Administrator Dan Mahoney said the painters accidentally reversed the templates used to paint the letters before raising them up to the tower. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)