ELM GROVE — Incumbent Neil Palmer will remain as the Elm Grove president after retaining 60% of the vote Tuesday night.
Palmer received 1,343 votes, or 60%, and challenger Mary Inden received 889 votes, or 39.7%. Voters also turned in six write-ins, or .3%.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
Palmer has been village president since 2005 and Inden was a village trustee from 1986 through 1996.
Palmer said he decided to run for reelection for his last term to complete two major endeavors in the village.
"That being the process to evaluate an application for the redevelopment of the School Sisters of Notre Dame campus and the second item is the project to (open) up the portion of the Underwood Creek that is channeled through a concrete tunnel through the village," he said.
Palmer said the most important issue for the village president is to be knowledgeable and experienced in a variety of topics, as well as a leader of the board in helping trustees and the public understand complex issues.
Palmer said his goals are to do the job of president in a way that keeps Elm Grove a desirable place to live, where residents can be active volunteers and members of the community.
"Hopefully to be a community where people can disagree and get along," he said.