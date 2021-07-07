Palmyra woman fundraising for rescue dog’s cancer treatment

PALMYRA — After years of work with rescue animals, helping them find their “furever” homes, a woman in Palmyra is asking the community for help in fundraising for her own rescue dog’s surgery after he was diagnosed with cancer.
Cheryl Charles, who said she used to work throughout her life to rescue dogs with her organization Furever Home Finders Dog Rescue, said she is seeking help to rescue her own dog, Rusty, a Doberman, after cancer was discovered on his spleen and a spot has been discovered on his lung.
Charles said she’s assisted approximately 5,000 dogs as she’s moved throughout the U.S., always having a passion for helping dogs in need.
Charles, who has lived in Palmyra for about 14 years, said she rescued Rusty when he was only three years old when a woman offered the dog for just $100. Rusty had already had four different homes. He’s now seven years old.
“When I got into the car with him the woman didn’t even look back,” she said. “He was looking back and I said to him ‘Don’t worry buddy, this is the only home you’ll have.’” Only one week after Rusty became family, Charles said, she took him to a Kettle Moraine State Park trail. Unknown to Charles, she accidentally ended up hiking a non-dog friendly trail and got lost. She fell down a cliff, injuring herself. Rusty, she said, slid down the cliff after Charles, who was scraped and bleeding without cellphone service.
“This dog dragged me, and I’m not a small girl, all the way up to the top,” she said. “Once we got to the top we inched our way back to the car, which was two miles (away).”
Charles said everyone in the community loves her companion and registered therapy dog.
Money Charles has raised by community members will be used to remove Rusty’s spleen and treat the spot on his lung. Rusty has an appointment this morning at a veterinary clinic in Oconomowoc.
Charles said she has PTSD and a bad heart and Rusty has been by her side, taking care of her, helping her awaken from bad dreams when her heart rate is elevated.
“He’s right at my side always,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of dogs in my life but never in my life have I had one that’s turned out to be this dedicated to me.”
The fundraiser organized on Facebook has raised over $1,600. Treatment is expected to cost somewhere between $2,500 and $3,500. To view the fundraiser or to donate, visit https://bit.ly/3wqss1c.
A rummage sale has also been organized to help raise funds for Rusty. The event will take place this Saturday and Sunday at 318 S. 2nd Street, Palmyra, from noon to 4 p.m.