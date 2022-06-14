PORT WASHINGTON — The League of Women Voters of Ozaukee County Environment Committee is hosting a panel discussion at 7 p.m. today about conservation efforts of the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs.
The Ozaukee Washington Land Trust, which has been working to raise enough money to purchase the 131-acre Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs, has raised over 70% of its goal so far. As of Monday, OWLT has raised over $3.72 million of its $5.2 million goal.
The trust has been eyeing the parcels on Highway C and Stonecroft Road along Lake Michigan as a preserve that could be considered a second Lion’s Den Gorge Nature Preserve.
The OWLT has spent about a decade working to acquire the property, but faced an unexpected barrier when the state Legislature's Joint Committee on Finance rejected a $2.3 million Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Grant for the project, which had been approved by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The Land Trust was waiting to see if the Joint Finance Committee would discuss a reduced amount of $1.6 million at a future meeting, but that hasn’t happened. A private buyer has also expressed interest in the property.
The Land Trust has until this fall to close on the property, which is when their contract with the seller expires.
The property features 3/4 of a mile of Lake Michigan shoreline. Donations have come in from private donors as well as conservation agencies.
To donate, go to https://www.owlt.org/cedar-gorgeclay-bluffs.
Panel members for the event include: Tom Stolp, Ozaukee Washington Land Trust executive director; Andrew Struck, Ozaukee County director of Planning & Parks; Paul Melotik, Ozaukee County Supervisor; Bruce Ross, Ozaukee County Supervisor; and Jeff Rothstein, retired Ozaukee County supervisor and Natural Resources chairman.
Listeners will learn how this project began, who is behind it, where it stands today and where it's going.
To listen live to the virtual panel, visit https://bit.ly/393CoYS. Attendance is limited to 100. The event will be recorded and posted on the LWVOZ website at lwvozaukee.org.