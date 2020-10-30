HARTFORD — A Common Council committee had a lengthy discussion on the issue, but in the end rejected a request from a city family to post signs in their neighborhood to alert drivers, and others, that there is an autistic child in the East Monroe Avenue area.
Members of the Public Works Committee said they have turned down other such requests in the past because they feel it would start a long line of requests for similar signs regarding other situations and then how could they “draw a line” to determine yes or no on such requests.
“I don’t think it’s fair for the family to ask the city to pay about $200 for the sign, but if the family would pay for it I might recommend having the sign posted,” said Council President and committee member Dennis Hegy.
City staff had estimated the sign would cost about $150 and installing it would cost the city about $50 for labor. City Engineer Jason Schall told the committee Tuesday the issue of these types of warning signs had been discussed in 2014.
“I brought this issue to the committee (then). I have concerns about these types of signs,” Schall said. “There’s no evidence readily available that special warning signs of this type increase driver awareness of children or reduce driver speeds. Also, after some time has passed the signs no longer attract the attention of a regular passerby.”
Schall listed other reasons for not posting the signs:
■ The signs may provide a false sense of security for the parents and children that the children are safe when playing near the street.
■ These signs do not describe where the child might be. Having the signs installed at a particular location does not mean that is the only place a driver will encounter children. Most streets within a residential area have children who react similarly and each driver must be aware of all children in a neighborhood environment.
■ Once the signs are installed, how long should they remain in place? The city is not necessarily notified when these families move out of a neighborhood. Then we end up with signs providing a false warning. Also, at what age does a child need to be before removing the signs?
“If we install these signs the concern is that we will get numerous requests for these types of signs be installed,” Schall said. “If too many signs start showing up, drivers will stop paying attention to them.”
Schall said public agencies across the country have various policies about these types of signs.
“Many agencies will not install these signs,” Schall said. “I have reviewed these concerns again and they are still valid.”