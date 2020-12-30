Panga polar plunge canceled

SUMMIT — The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another event, and this one is probably the chilliest.
Owners of the Panga Bar and Grill in Summit announced Tuesday that they will be canceling their annual Polar Plunge event due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As in years past, the event had been slated to take place on New Year’s Day outside the bar on the shores of Upper Nemahbin Lake.
“It really saddens us to have to make this decision, but it’s the right thing to do for a multitude of reasons,” Mike and Kristyn Eitel wrote in a joint statement. “We love this event so much as it brings the whole community together and typically raises money and awareness for different charities each year,” they added, noting that the plunge often draws hundreds of onlookers along with the dozens of jumpers.
The trouble with holding such an event in the midst of a pandemic is the reality that jumpers typically crowd together in the bar or a heated tent before and after jumping, Mike Eitel said in a press release.
“It is usually kind of sloppy and a ton of fun, but it’s just not doable this year,” he continued. “With the spread of the virus worsening over the last few weeks, we realized we don’t have the ability to safely provide the types of shelter necessary to protect soaking wet people in sub-freezing temps on top of our COVID safety protocols.”
Located at 34422 Delafield Road in Summit, Panga will keep its traditional hours for New Year’s Eve and will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 11 a.m., following a oneday closure for the New Year’s Day holiday.
“We strive to give back to our loyal customers and the local community that supports us year-round by creating fun things to do in winter, so this is particularly difficult after such a tough year,” Mike Eitel said. “Of all the years we needed something like this, 2020 would be the one!”
Winter carnival still a possibility
While folks will have to wait until 2022 for another chance to take part in the polar plunge, Panga General Manager Theresa Krahn is still hopeful the bar can host its annual winter carnival event and encouraged people to keep checking the business’s website, www.barpanga.com, and Facebook page for updates and details.
A date for the annual event is still to be determined.
“We are really hoping for some great winter weather this month and a frozen lake for our winter carnival weekend,” Krahn added.