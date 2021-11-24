WAUKESHA — After a man allegedly rammed an SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade Sunday, a total of six people have died and 62 were injured.
The identified fatalities (to date) are Tamara Durand, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Jane Kulich, 52; LeAnna Owen, 71; and Virginia Sorenson, 79. There is now a sixth victim: Jackson Sparks, 8.
Kulich was a longtime employee of Waukesha’s popular Dave’s Restaurant. Dave’s owner Jose Angel Suarez said she was with them for four or five years, but still came in and helped out at times and regularly visited; she last stopped in last Friday and was excited about going on college visits with her kids, he said.
“She was very socialized with the customers,” Suarez said, noting her smile, talkative nature and that she never missed work.
“She was kind, like she thought of everybody,” said Dave’s server Sherry Moede. “She was just a great mom and she was always positive.”
Taylor Smith, Kulich’s daughter, described her mother as “a beautiful soul. She lit up everyone’s lives... My mom was just such a wonderful human that positively impacted everyone she met. We will miss her so much. She was taken from us way too soon.”
A photo of Kulich honoring her memory was posted on the door to Dave’s Tuesday. Suarez said they learned of her death Monday. When visiting the restaurant, her go-to order was a patty melt with fries and a side of tartar sauce.
A verified GoFundMe dedicated to her describes Kulich as a “loving, beautiful and charismatic mother, grandmother and friend to so many. The world is a much darker place without a woman like this in the world.” The GoFundMe will help cover costs of saying final goodbyes.
Kulich isn’t the only person affiliated with Dave’s affected. Romelia Perez, a former Dave’s employee, and her daughter Camila Perez are both among the injured. Romelia has had three surgeries and is currently on a breathing tube, her verified GoFundMe page states. Camila has fractures and has underwent surgery; she’s currently stable.
Multiple members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies were among those killed.
On Facebook, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies said they were among the groups with deaths and injures in the parade. “Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies,” the group posted. “Their eyes gleamed... joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue... held us together.”
The group said as more information and updates become available, they’ll be posted. “Please keep them, their families, friends, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies and everyone (whose) lives have forever changed in your thoughts and prayers,” they said.
According to the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen, Tamara Durand (then Tamara Frinak) rescued a man from the Wisconsin River in Wausau in 2009.
One of the people hit was also Erick Tiegs, the son of a Caledonia firefighter, Don Tiegs. “Very little is known at this time about the long road to recovery,” his fundraiser, which is run by the local firefighters’ union, states. “Currently Erick is awake, but heavily medicated. He has a broken femur, skull fracture, broken ribs, C4 vertebrae fracture, a bruised lung, and a pneumothorax (collapsed lung).”
After the deaths and injuries at the parade Sunday, GoFundMe mobilized a crisis team to ensure donated dollars go to the right place and into the hands of those in need. A page of verified GoFundMe fundraisers related the the Waukesha Christmas Parade is now active.
Dance team decimated in parade
A competitive dance team of local girls was psyched for its upcoming season. At a kickoff competition on Saturday, the team captured second and third places finishes.
T he next day, their optimism vanished at the tragic Waukesha Christmas Parade. Five young dancers are under intensive hospital care.
A red SUV drove through the Xtreme Dance Team on West Main Street at the Five Points, injuring many of its young performers.
As a result, the troupe needs help, financially and emotionally, according to a statement issued late Tuesday by the dance team.
The mother of a 10-year-old dancer spoke on Tuesday about the horrors they experienced at the Sunday parade and the psychological trauma that now clouds their future.
Sarah Sallman, 32, a lifelong Waukesha resident, spoke to The Freeman after arriving home with her daughter from school counseling. Louella Sallman is a 4th grader.
Sallman told her story to encourage community support for the battered Waukesha dance team.
“We were excited because this was the start of competition season,” Sallman said. “Not really sure where we go from here.”
Sallman recounted that she and another mom were carrying the troupe’s banner in front of the group’s pickup truck. The dancers were behind the pickup.
“I heard the SUV, turned around and saw it take out many of the girls,” she said. “One of the girls at the rear of group flew in front of me. That’s how hard they were hit.”
Louella Sallman was not in the SUV’s line of travel.
In the aftermath, Sallman said she saw bodies, poms, shoes and other clothing in the road.
The number of dancers injured in the incident was unavailable Tuesday. Media reports have placed it between 10 and 20. Many girls were hospitalized, including the five now in ICU, according to sources.
One of the dance team members who was injured is 11-year-old Jessalyn Torres. “The red SUV blew through the barricade,” said her uncle, Ryan Kohnke, of what he witnessed Sunday. “He stopped for a moment, a police officer tried to stop him. He hesitated for a moment and then it was if, I don’t know, that he decided he was going to do what he was going to do, and he gunned it.”
Torres was in the path of the SUV and Kohnke saw her after. “She was injured badly,” he said. Those injuries include a broken pelvis, dislodged kidney, lacerations on her lungs and remaining kidney, internal bleeding, bruising, an a skull fracture.
Kohnke said Torres woke up briefly yesterday afternoon and said “tell them to glue me back together,” which he said shows who she is, “a stubborn, resilient child, who’s got some sass to her.”
The growing list of injured on Tuesday swelled to 62, all struck by the SUV that plowed through the crowded downtown parade route.
The eight-year-old who died was not a dancer, Sallman said.
A statement issued Tuesday by Extreme Dance said in part: “Our dancers have a multitude of serious physical injuries, of those, five dancers are currently in the ICU.
“Additionally, we are only beginning to understand the mental trauma. We need time to heal and understand. We are truly grateful to have the support and the love from everyone in our community and beyond.”
The team is comprised of three troupes from 8th graders to preschool. Their dance routines include jazz, poms and hip hop, Sallman said. The team performs in Waukesha parades and local sporting events.
“It’s a very serious dance team that rehearses three to four nights a week for two to three hours a night,” she said. “It’s a second family because we’re there constantly.”
Louella and her mom spent some time at school with the school counselor, psychologist and principal.
“They allowed kids to come back, color, play in the gym, see their classmates,” Sallman said.
Will it be enough? “It’s going to be difficult, but Louella knows she is surrounded by people she knows.”
How to help
Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County have joined to create a “United for Waukesha Community Fund.” The fund will support the needs of families impacted by the parade tragedy. To donate, visit: https://waukeshafoundation. org/parade. Checks and cash donations are accepted at any Landmark Credit Union branch and checks should be made out to the United for Waukesha Community Fund. For a page with all verified Waukesha Christmas Parade GoFundMe fundraisers, visit https://rb.gy/lrzajs.
To donate to Erick Tiegs, visit https://rb.gy/hcm2sa.
Bridge Church has set up two accounts, one for families impacted by the parade tragedy, and the second to meet community needs. To donate there, visit https://rb.gy/ge6ouh.
A GoFund Me page is accepting donations for the Xtreme Dance Team as well.
“These donations will help the families towards their medical bills, loss of work, new costumes and any other items that were lost,” the page says.
To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/helping-the-waukesha-xtremedance-team-dancers.