CEDARBURG — A mother of two sons in the Cedarburg School District returned to the school board Wednesday along with other Cedarburg residents to ask them to address alleged incidents of racism in the district. This eventually led to a tense interaction between the woman and the school board.
“The district needs to step up,” said Jessie Mchomvu, who has spoken up multiple times during past board meetings to talk about the racism she says her two biracial sons have experienced in the Cedarburg School District. She said that she has also emailed the board and spoken to staff regarding racism in the district.
“I also know I’m not the only one calling for change,” she said. “Instead of putting DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) on the agenda, the board continues to ignore the issue.”
In an interview with News Graphic, Mchomvu claimed that her sons have heard racial slurs being used at school, her youngest son has been teased for his skin color and they have witnessed and experienced other incidents as well. She stated that the school board has not done anything to address the complaints she has made.
Cedarburg School District officials said in a Monday statement that they do take all matters involving race seriously.
“The District sincerely appreciates the comments from the public on the topic of racism, and we take the matter quite seriously. We have watched and are well aware of the ongoing public discussion about race, race relations and racism, and we know that we have to be active and included in that discussion. The District and the Board abhor all forms of racism and bigotry, and we take these issues very seriously. When and if we get complaints, we investigate them appropriately and take necessary action, and if the District needs to be firm and act with authority, it does and will.”
The statement adds that the district is looking closely at the comments made at the meeting last week and they are determining what actionable items need further attention and work on their part.
“In addition, the district is looking at a number of related issues on the topics of race relations and public education, and we want to hear from more citizens, engage our students and talk with other members of the school community to get additional input before we launch any efforts,” the statement reads. “That community input needs to come from more than public comments and 3-minute speeches at Board meetings, and we are going to seek constructive and positive participation from a variety of citizens, staff and students.”
Allegations of past incidents
At Wednesday’s meeting, Mchomvu directly addressed Superintendent Todd Bugnacki and board members Chris Reimer, David Krier, Kevin Kennedy, Brandon Goldbeck and Rick Leach and said they “show such a lack of remorse regarding DEI that you may need to rethink about being on this board and if you cannot even bother to reach out and admit there’s a problem or to even show any empathy towards the bipoc community, you should not be in public service.”
Mchomvu said she still gets texts from her 18-year-old son about racism happening at Cedarburg High School.
“He’s a calm kid but his texts are starting to become all in caps at this point,” she said.
The mother added that she had to reach out to someone at Webster Middle School so her youngest son could get permission to keep his hair hidden at school. She said her son told her that he wants to be covered from head to toe so people don’t see his skin so he doesn’t get bullied anymore.
“This district allowed a very proud African child who used to love wearing his shirts he would receive from his Babu from Tanzania and now he wants to hide his hair and skin from people,” Mchomvu said. “I have said this before and it needs to be said again, shame on you!”
Mchomvu added that there were people in the district that reached out to her and showed empathy, even some who expressed the same anger as she felt.
“To all of those staff members, thank you, thank you, thank you,” she said. “You are the hope for the bipoc community that some day, something will happen and I will continue to fight with you for that change.”
At a prior meeting, Mchomvu told the school board that her family had moved to Milwaukee and her youngest child will be enrolled in a school there for the upcoming school year. She said her children suggested leaving Cedarburg due to their experiences at the Cedarburg School District.
After Mchomvu’s comments at Wednesday’s meeting, the board in a statement denied the claims that they and the school district tolerate racism and noted that they are limited to what they can say during public comment at board meetings. The statement also said they are restricted by law in what they can say when there are information concerning students.
Monday’s statement from the school district added that one of the findings from the investigation, which was conducted by an investigator outside of the district, of Mchomvu’s complaint is currently being appealed by the mother.
“We think it’s appropriate to conclude our inquiry into that matter before engaging with her about any related matters,” the statement reads.
A tense interaction
The school board on Wednesday allowed each person three minutes to speak, as per their board policy. As Mchomvu was talking about what she would want the district to do to address racial issues, the school board notified her her time was up. Mchomvu continued to speak as board members told her her time to talk was done.
On the school board livestream, the microphone Mchomvu was speaking through seemed to have been shut off but livestream listeners could vaguely hear her shouting her speech, sounding gradually more upset.
“Ma’am, thank you but we need everyone to be able to talk,” Leach said, who was keeping time of how long people’s public comments were. “Shouting us down is not the answer.”
After some board members repeated “thank you,” Mchomvu left the microphone. As Krier started to read a statement on behalf of the school board and school district, Mchomvu began to shout, again sounding very upset.
Krier then said they would take a short recess and the audio on the livestream was muted for almost 20 seconds as the mother continued to talk to the board.
Krier resumed the meeting after Mchomvu stopped talking and read the following statement:
“This evening and at past board meetings, speakers have made statements that members of this school board and district employees condone or tolerate racism based in part on allegations that we do not act appropriately on complaints to student racial harassment. This is simply not true. We are against racism, sexism and all the other ugly forms of discrimination and bigotry. The district does not tolerate or condone racism or the harassment of students based on who they are or their membership in any protected class.
“Any complaints of harassment are taken very seriously and are properly investigated in accordance to the board policy based on the allegations and the complaint. The district continually reviews policies and procedures regarding equal education opportunities for all students. The district makes changes that comply with state and federal laws.
“When this topic comes up in the public comment section of the agenda, it is not listed as a topic on the agenda. The board is legally not able to engage in the discussion addressing these comments. If the board did engage in the dialogue, it would be a violation of the State of Wisconsin open meetings law.
“Whether there’s a complaint regarding racism or any other protected characteristic brought to the district’s attention, we understand the public might like to know the specifics of the investigation or the litigation. However, the district is restricted by law in what it can say when the information is concerning students because that information is legally protected and confidential.
“The district does not and will not tolerate any racist or discriminatory behaviors or practices. We are committed to access, equality, equity and inclusion for all students. Thank you for your attendance and commitment to our district and community.”
Past conversations on race
Erica Turner, with the organization Bridge the Divide, said the statement Krier read was disingenuous.
“We’ve been speaking here ever since June and you haven’t ever made a public statement,” she said.
Turner asked the school administration and school board to engage and take a stand.
“Your silence is deafening,” she said. “You would rather let bipoc students suffer in silence than use your privilege and power to create the equity that we deserve. Your focus on standardized scores and academic success take precedence over your willful blindness as the repeated trauma of racism is happening within your walls on a daily basis. The students that you are launching into adulthood will lack cultural humility and will not understand how to navigate our multicultural society.”
In June of 2020, Bridge the Divide started a petition, asking the school district to stop the silence on race issues. The petition received almost 6,000 signatures. To view the petition, visit http://bit.ly/3av7tT5.
On Jan. 27, Bridge the Divide, Black Lives Matter-Mequon, Bay Bridge, Break the Silence in the Burbs, Communities Ending Racism Now and Mchomvu facilitated an online community forum to review reported racism at the Cedarburg School District. Turner said they heard other reports of racism from other parents, students and alumni.
Other citizen concerns
Cedarburg resident Kate Erickson, a professor at MATC, identified herself as Native American and claimed that the Cedarburg School District is not in compliance with Act 31, or American Indian Studies in Wisconsin.
“I’ve had many Cedarburg students come into my classroom and leave at the end of the semester upset because they feel they’ve been lied to,” she said. “That history has been left out and white washed.”
Connie Kincaide of Cedarburg asked that the school district hire a full-time licensed equity director during her statement to the board.
Joan Baumgartner said her daughter is enrolled in the district and said her daughter experienced micro-aggressions from a teacher. When Baumgartner spoke to the principal she stated that they told her that her daughter misunderstood what was going on and put it on her daughter as to what she wanted to do.
“She was in tears, the only thing she could come up with is ‘I don’t want it to happen to another student again,’” Baumgartner said.