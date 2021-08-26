OCONOMOWOC — Main Street near South Street in downtown Oconomowoc was evacuated Thursday morning as a natural gas leak that was centered in Breakshots Huba Huba Bar and Grill, 105 S. Main St., hovered over the area.
Western Lakes Fire District Chief Brad Bowen said a business owner had went to open up for the day around 9 a.m. and smelled a strong odor of natural gas inside.
Bowen said when WLFD arrived in scene, the amount of natural gas inside of Tropitana Tanning was at “explosive levels.”
“At that point we did a Western Lakes all back where we brought in additional companies in from other stations and off duty staff to ensure we could do a quick, rapid evacuation,” Bowen said.
Bowen said the District sent out a reverse 911 to the area so that anyone who would walk or drive into the area would receive the notice of the gas leak and to avoid the area.
WLFD investigated the leak and found high levels of gas in multiple business on the block, Bowen said.
He said Oconomowoc Utilities cut all power to the area so that no ignition sources were present.
Bowen said there was a large leak from Breakshots that was isolated. He said other smaller leaks were also found in neighboring businesses.
Crews were on site from around 9 a.m. to noon.
Bowen said the full response from WLFD was necessitated because of the severity levels gas leaks can raise to.
“Unfortunately, here in Oconomowoc we did suffer a tragic incident down the road here with the church explosion,” Bowen said. “A couple of weeks ago we had a fatal home explosion due to gas in Jefferson County.
“That’s why we take these very seriously. It’s a very unstable environment with gas leaks and we want to protect our personnel and community and this is a very systematic approach.”