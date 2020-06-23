Pence holds ‘Faith in America’ tour at Ingleside Hotel

Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 74F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.