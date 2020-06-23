Pence holds ‘Faith in America’ tour at Ingleside Hotel

WAUKESHA — Vice President Mike Pence travelled to the Ingleside Hotel in Waukesha where he kicked off his “Faith in America” tour Tuesday.
Following an education roundtable on school choice at the Waukesha STEM Academy, Pence travelled to the Ingleside Hotel for the rally.
Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker spoke for about 15 minutes.
KellyAnne Conway, counselor to the president, introduced Pence before he made his appearance on stage.
Pence spoke for over 45 minutes on a variety of issues.
Pence praised President Donald Trump for his response to the pandemic and the choice to suspend all travel from China to the U.S.
Pence also spoke on his administration's role in reopening the economy.
Pence addressed the protests around George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed in Minneapolis in late May, stating “justice will be served” for Floyd. However, Pence said there is no excuse for rioting and looting.
Throughout the event, Pence focused on his faith in America.
“I like to tell people I’m a Christian, a conservative and a Republican in that order,” Pence said. “I couldn’t be more proud to be the vice president to a president who has stood strong for faith and freedom in America.”
Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow was also present at the rally.
Temperature checks were required to get into the event and masks were handed out to participants. Social distancing was encouraged and seats were spread apart in the ballroom where the rally was held.
A group of over 30 protestors gathered outside of the Ingleside Hotel, protesting throughout the rally. The protestors carried signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, had LGBTQ flags and also wore masks.