Vice President Mike Pence makes a point during the vice presidential debate with Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

WAUKESHA — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Waukesha for a rally Tuesday, according to an announcement posted on President Donald Trump’s campaign website.

The event takes place at Weldall Manufacturing, 2001 S. Prairie Ave.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 11 a.m., according to the announcement. Up to two tickets will be provided for each mobile number.

For more information, visit https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/make-america-great-again-with-vice-president-mike-pence-waukesha-wi-october-12?utm_content=main_menu&utm_medium=web&utm_source=djt_web