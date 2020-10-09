WAUKESHA — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Waukesha for a rally Tuesday, according to an announcement posted on President Donald Trump’s campaign website.
The event takes place at Weldall Manufacturing, 2001 S. Prairie Ave.
Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 11 a.m., according to the announcement. Up to two tickets will be provided for each mobile number.
For more information, visit https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/make-america-great-again-with-vice-president-mike-pence-waukesha-wi-october-12?utm_content=main_menu&utm_medium=web&utm_source=djt_web
