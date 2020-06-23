breaking
Pence visits Waukesha STEM Academy
Touts School Choice
- By Jake Ekdahl - Freeman Staff
-
- Updated
WAUKESHA – Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos made a visit to the Waukesha STEM Academy Tuesday morning to advocate for school choice.
Both White House officials voiced support for the program, which allows families to enroll their children in alternative education options via tax credits and education saving accounts, among other methods.
Pence sat next to Waukesha School District Superintendent Todd Gray during the round table discussion. The visit was Pence’s first to Wisconsin since his tour of GE Healthcare in Madison in April and comes two days before President Trump is expected to visit Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard.
Pence said school coach “has the effect of reminding parents that they’re the most important person in their child’s life,” and agreed with fellow panel member Calvin Lee of the American Federation for Children, who said he felt the coronavirus pandemic has reinvigorated enthusiasm for school choice.
Pence called DeVos “as tenacious an advocate of education as I’ve ever met in my life,” adding she’ll return to work “with renewed energy (over) the words we’ve heard here today.”
During his comments, Pence took the time to praise local student Colin Anderson, a sixth-grader and cancer survivor in the Waukesha School District who has sewn boxes of masks for health care workers.
Later in the day, Pence traveled to nearby Ingleside Hotel to kick of his “Faith in America” tour.