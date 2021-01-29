WEST BEND — Permits for both Music on Main and Regner Rocks were unanimously approved by the West Bend Parks and Recreation Commission on Thursday. Both events are scheduled for Thursday evenings from June 2 through Sept. 2, which raised concerns over having two similar events operating at the same time geographically close to one another.
The Downtown West Bend Association has been hosting Music on Main, a free concert series at Old Settlers Park, since 2005. The event also features a weekly 50/50 raffle and food and beverage vendors.
The HomeTown Foundation, which hosts the annual HomeGrown Music Festival, proposed a new concert series called Regner Rocks in Regner Park.
DWBA said the new concert series would have negative effects on Music on Main and other DWBA events. DWBA Events Director Anna Jensen told the Daily News earlier this month that Music on Main is responsible for 60 percent of the nonprofit organization’s budget, which helps fund other events like the Farmers Market and Wheels on Main and in turn, brings people and businesses to West Bend and downtown.
The petition “SAVE OUR DOWNTOWN EVENTS!” garnered 250 signatures by the time of the meeting.
During the meeting, Jensen explained that since the DWBA’s founding in the 1970s, the organization has focused on providing the community with fun, family events that highlight downtown.
“Our events bring thousands of people downtown on a weekly basis and many businesses are located downtown because of our weekly events,” she said. She added this brings business during the week.
The HomeTown Foundation’s goal was to provide another live music option for community members using Regner Park as a backdrop.
“The series is going to be very much in line with our HomeGrown Music Festival series focusing on Wisconsin- based original musicians. We just feel like there’s a whole portion of this community that isn’t necessarily being served by the current events and we feel like we can offer a great alternative for families and use the parks in a really wise way,” said Mike Christian, managing director of the Home-Town Foundation.
Commissioner Jim White asked Christian why the HomeTown Foundation selected Thursday nights. Christian explained it would be the “optimal night” of the week since earlier weekdays are not ideal and people may have other obligations on weekends.
Christian also stated that the simultaneous events would draw “two completely different crowds.”
Commissioners said they did not want to set a precedent and that businesses welcome others that have similar products or services and operating hours.
“As the city grows, events might coincide. They might overlap, but I think that as we grow that just is going to happen,” said District 8 Alderwoman Meghann Kennedy.
There was also a concern leading up to the meeting about whether the city would award two permits due to a potential strain on fire, police and emergency medical services.
The city is not restricted to one permit.