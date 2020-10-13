Perry to skydive for mental health awareness

WAUKESHA — Aaron Perry, Waukesha alderman and Democratic candidate for the 97th Assembly District, said he plans to skydive for mental health awareness Thursday afternoon or sometime Friday, depending on the weather.
Perry said he was able to arrange the plans with Andy Riggs, host of Kiss-FM.
“I’ve always wanted to skydive, I’ve never skydived in my life, this will be my first,” Perry said. “I’ll skydive with him later this week to help bring attention to mental health.”
Perry said the jump will be from 13,500 feet and he plans to have video of the event.
“(Saturday) was Mental Health Day, which is why I reached out to Andy, and to his credit he’s been an advocate for this for a long, long time,” Perry said.
Perry said Riggs has done over 600 jumps.
“All too often mental health becomes a bit of a by-product of health care,” Perry said. “Mental health is health care. And so I think it should be treated just the same. And frankly, I’m jumping out of a plane for the cause, so it should go without saying that when I’m in Madison I’ll make sure ... people are getting covered to make sure they’re taking care of themselves.”
Perry has been quarantining due to a positive COVID-19 test. He said he will have finished his quarantine period prior to skydiving. He also said he and his son, who has been living with him and also quarantining, are doing well.