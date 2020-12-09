WAUKESHA — A few days after the petition to recall Waukesha District 12 Alderman Aaron Perry was filed, Perry told The Freeman he’s not going to “sit at home worrying” about the recall effort and is going to focus on business in the city.
The Committee to Recall Aaron Perry has 60 days to collect the 712 signatures required for a recall election. A text message sent to Perry Friday asking for comment on the filing of the recall petition and his role as alderman was returned through text Tuesday morning, which said verbatim: “I was elected to serve our community until 2022.. I earned the trust of voters and respect their decision. Anything preliminary is either unfounded, completely false or goes against out constitution. I which I shall uphold.”
Perry also said through text: “I have new GF if that is news.” and “Girlfriend. 100% supportive.”
On Tuesday, Perry told The Freeman in a phone interview: “They can (collect signatures) but to me the priority is the city of Waukesha business and I’m not going to sit at home worrying about what they’re doing, it doesn’t matter to me. It’s a lot of signatures to get during a pandemic so it might be kind of tough. If they do, they do, and I’ll deal with that then. Until then, the city still has business to do and I’ve been doing the job for almost eight years.”
Mike Walsh, co-chair of the recall committee, said he also sent a letter to city officials including Mayor Shawn Reilly, which said: “We’ve heard from vendors with the city and actual city workers that would love (to) and wish to sign the petition but fear backlash.”
The letter asked the city to send a memo to city employees notifying them of their rights, or that they are able to sign the petition without repercussions.
Reilly said he will not send out a letter letting city employees know they are able to sign or not sign the petition because they should know they have the choice.
“There won’t be any repercussions to any employee who signs it or doesn’t sign it,” Reilly said.
Walsh said he will provide updates in the number of signatures collected when he is confident about the information.
“The ground game is just getting going,” he said. “We filed (the petition), now we’re just putting it together. It won’t take 60 days to far surpass it. It’s been very successful. Approximately 80% of the doors that have opened have signed.”
Walsh said they’ve worked to keep partisan politics out of the process and said the recall focuses on Perry’s role as alderman.
“One of our members made it very clear (and said) that Aaron Perry treats it as if this is his seat and that’s why he’s fighting for it,” Walsh said. “It’s our seat as the electors and we’re taking it back.”
Drive-thru signature events are scheduled this weekend to provide a safe way to sign the petition due to the COVID-19 pandemic: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at 1235 Woodview Drive and 1151 River Place and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 13 in the River Valley Park area and Rivers Crossing Park area.
Maps and information on the events are on the website organized by the committee at www.recallaaronperry.com under “events”. The public is encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Food Pantry of Waukesha County. They have requested boxes of cereal.
The recall committee has also set up a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/recall aaronperry.
Recall petition
Recall papers against Perry were filed Friday afternoon. The reasons for the recall, according to the petition, are for allegations of violating state statutes which require aldermen to live within their districts, and violating the city’s code of ethics.
According to the recall petition, one reason the Committee to Recall Aaron Perry is seeking a recall is because Perry has an apartment at 1408 Rockridge Road — outside of his aldermanic district, a violation of state statutes.
Perry has told the public he has a second apartment outside of his district, the address at Rockridge Road; however, Perry said he spends most of his time at his address within his district at River Place Boulevard.
Perry sent out an email to council members, which said the other address is for his son’s special need.
The petition also stated a reason for the recall of Perry is because he “failed to maintain the trust and confidence in the integrity of the City of Waukesha government” when he allegedly threatened Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department deputies during his Nov. 9 arrest.
Perry is facing criminal charges related to domestic abuse, one a felony, after an incident which occurred at the Rockridge Road address. Perry has told The Freeman he is innocent of the charges.
According to Wisconsin laws, if convicted of a felony, Perry is not eligible to hold the seat unless pardoned of the conviction.