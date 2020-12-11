WAUKESHA — Alderman Aaron Perry told The Freeman Thursday he would resign from his seat if the required 712 verified signatures were collected by the Committee to Recall Aaron Perry; however, that would not stop a recall election from being held, according to Wisconsin state statutes.
According to the statutes: “If the officeholder resigns more than 10 days after the date of certification of the recall petition, the resigned officeholder remains on the ballot for the recall primary or recall election.”
The recall petition was filed Dec. 4 and the recall committee has been collecting signatures since Sunday. The Committee to Recall Aaron Perry has 60 days to collect the 712 signatures required for the recall election.
Waukesha Clerk/Treasurer Gina Kozlik agreed that if 712 signatures are collected against Perry, and Perry then decides to resign, the recall election would need to proceed.
Perry did not return a request for his comments on details related to the recall election proceeding in this case. Earlier Thursday, Perry told The Freeman his seat should be determined by voters.
“If (the committee) actually achieves the goal of getting that many signatures, then yes, I would step aside ... if they truly get 700-something and they’re all verified, I think that’s a benchmark from the voters that I will respect,” he said.
Perry previously told The Freeman: “It’s a lot of signatures to get during a pandemic so it might be kind of tough. If they do, they do, and I’ll deal with that then. Until then, the city still has business to do and I’ve been doing the job for almost eight years.'
Kozlik told The Freeman between election programming, ballots, poll staff, notices, supplies and post-election work including the canvass, a recall election would cost the city between $3,000 and $4,000.
Warrant
Since a bench warrant was issued Wednesday morning authorizing Perry’s arrest due to his failure to complete court documents and his failure to appear before the court for a Wednesday hearing, Perry said he did go to the courthouse Thursday to file the papers needed by the court.
The warrant is in relation to a restraining order case.
A restraining order against Perry filed by his ex-wife was granted for four years following a Nov. 25 hearing.
According to the contempt order, a firearms surrender hearing was held on Wednesday. The court found that Perry failed to appear before the court for his hearing that day and has failed to complete the Respondent’s Statement of Possession of Firearms 'which provides the court with insufficient information as to whether the respondent is in possession of any firearms.'
Perry told The Freeman on Wednesday the issue is “just a matter of a signature on a form.” Perry said he had mailed the Respondent’s Statement of Possession of Firearms; however, the court did not have the signed document Wednesday.
On Thursday, Perry said he completed the required papers and it “went well.”
Perry said he has not been contacted by the police department regarding the warrant.
Contact made with a court official did confirm a filing Thursday afternoon; however, online court records did not reflect one.
Social media
On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Perry posted on social media that he had office hours available to accept phone calls from the public.
“The majority of it was people calling from restricted numbers,” Perry said. “I’m not sure who they were. A few people did call and it went very well, actually, so I’m going to continue to do that. My number’s always been public. If people have questions, especially now during a time that’s not ideal for many, they want to hear from me directly, that is my phone number and they can call me anytime.”
Some individuals responding on social media to Perry’s post became argumentative. Some referenced the open domestic violence case against Perry.
Perry is facing one count of misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse, one count of criminal damage to property, domestic abuse, one count of disorderly conduct, domestic abuse, and one count of felony intimidation of a victim, domestic abuse, for an alleged incident involving his ex-wife on Nov. 9.
Perry has told The Freeman he is innocent of the charges.
He said people will post something on social media but won’t call him.
“People are more likely to post on social media as opposed to talking to someone ... they have my phone number and they can call me if they have an issue,” he said.
Perry said he wants residents to know he is available 24 hours a day to take phone calls.