WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department reportedly found a 5-year-old boy in a hotel hallway Monday morning, who may be connected to the search for an Antigo man who is wanted for alleged homicide in Antigo, Wis.
According to a press release from the Antigo Police Department, Susan Reese, 63, was found stabbed to death Monday in Antigo. The Antigo Police Department responded for a welfare check and Reese was found with stab wounds at 9:20 a.m. Monday morning.
Law enforcement believes the death was a homicide and are searching for Derek Goplin, 38.
Goplin is facing charges of 1st degree intentional homicide, 1st degree reckless homicide, 1st degree reckless injury and 1st degree recklessly endangering safety. A criminal complaint and a bench warrant for Goplin’s arrest were filed Monday.
According to the complaint, a sergeant and an officer with the Antigo Police Department conducted a welfare check and immediately observed Reese lying on the floor, partially covered with a comforter on Monday. While doing a sweep of the residence, an officer allegedly observed a folding knife with blood and hair on it in the kitchen area. Officers observed blood covering the victim and a defensive wound on Reese’s hand, and a stab wound was located on Reese’s torso, according to the complaint.
According to the complaint, an officer made contact with the victim’s neighbor, who had security cameras affixed to the exterior of their house. The neighbor showed officers video surveillance footage, which allegedly showed that at approximately 2:42 p.m. on Oct. 31 the victim was outside the residence with a child witness. Later in the footage, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Goplin is shown exiting the residence with the child, according to the complaint.
A Waukesha Police Department officer responded to the report of a child, later identified as the 5-year-old child witness, allegedly wandering a motel complex alone. According to the complaint, the officer spoke with the child, who said, “My dad sleepwalks. Dad is gone.” According to the complaint, the kid then also said: “Do you want me to tell you something? Grandma tried to kill dad. My dad told me to go hide. They were playing hide and seek. Dad made a big line on grandma and blood came out of grandma.”
According to the complaint, an Antigo officer spoke to Reese’s sister, who advised that she talked to Reese on the phone on Oct. 31 at approximately 3 p.m. When she called Reese back at 9 p.m., she did not answer.
Goplin is a white man with brown hair and eyes, weighing approximately 150 pounds and is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a dark green camouflage coat, a red hooded sweatshirt and a green or brown beanie hat.
He drives a red 2016 Ford Explorer, with a license plate of “RANDYR.” He was last known to be in the Waukesha area.
The public is urged to be cautious if they see Goplin and to immediately call 911, as he may have a knife and is known to carry a gun, according to the Antigo press release.
Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann told The Freeman Wednesday that the boy is in protective custody with the Department of Health Services.