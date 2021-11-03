Person of interest in alleged homicide last seen in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department reportedly found a 5-year-old boy in a hotel hallway Monday morning, who may be connected to the search for a man who has been identified as a person of interest in a homicide in Antigo, Wis.
According to a press release from the Antigo Police Department, Susan Reese, 63, was found stabbed to death Monday in Antigo. The Antigo Police Department responded for a welfare check and Reese was found with stab wounds at 9:20 a.m. Monday morning.
Law enforcement believes the death was a homicide and are searching for Derek Goplin, 38.
Goplin is a white man with brown hair and eyes, weighing approximately 150 pounds and is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a dark green camouflage coat, a red hooded sweatshirt and a green or brown beanie hat.
He drives a red 2016 Ford Explorer, with a license plate of “RANDYR.” He was last known to be in the Waukesha area.
The public is urged to be cautious if they see Goplin and to immediately call 911, as he may have a knife and is known to carry a gun.
Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann told The Freeman Wednesday that the Waukesha Police Department was alerted that a boy was wandering alone in a hallway. The 5-year-old boy described the death of a family member consistent with being murdered. Baumann said the boy is in protective custody with the Department of Health Services.