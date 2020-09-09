Pewaukee condo association threatening to sue over Biden/Harris sign

CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A condominium association is threatening legal action against a local attorney for placing a political placard for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on a monument sign he owns.
Attorney James Gende, II, who owns Gende Law Office, S.C., located in a multi-tenant office building at Roundy Drive and Redford Boulevard, received a letter from Timothy J. Andringa of Cramer, Multhauf & Hammes on Sept. 2 — a week after the placard was installed — giving him until 5 p.m. today to remove it.
In the letter, Andringa, whose firm was hired by Windsor Executive Office Suites Condominium Association, states that placing the placard in the monument sign represents a violation of an agreement Gende has with the association.
“The Biden/Harris political sign in the monument sign is not for an ‘entity operating a business within the condominium’ as required in paragraph 5 of the agreement. Further, it covers more than one sign slot. We have been informed by Windsor that the Biden/Harris political sign slots were not offered to entities operating a business within the condominium prior to its installation,” the letter states. “(There) is also a reference to ‘GLO Enterprise’ at the bottom of the sign. Again, a violation of the agreement.”
Agreement
Asked about the letter on Tuesday, Gende said the law firm, listed in the letter as GLO Enterprises, first installed the monument sign on April 2018. The agreement governing the use of the monument sign was created in December 2017.
Gende said the firm had originally negotiated signage rights with Windsor before the sign was installed, but after he signed the contract, the condo association reneged on the terms of that contract. The two parties then ended up in court and “the original contract was largely honored,” Gende added.
Attempts to discuss the course of events with Andringa were unsuccessful on Tuesday. A message left on his voicemail at the firm was not returned.
In the agreement it states that GLO Enterprises can only use one of the six slots on the sign and must offer the remaining five slots “to all other occupants of the condominium at the rate of $100,00 per slot per month.”
Asked Tuesday if any other of the condo tenants asked to use one of the open slots prior to his installing the Biden/Harris placard, Gende said “No.”
“Two blank spaces sat idle for two and a half years,” Gende added. “(There was) no interest in the blank spots until the Biden/Harris (sign) went up.”
After the Biden/Harris placard went up, another condo resident reportedly asked Gende if they could place a placard for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on the sign, but they never followed up.
“I said, ‘sure, if they pay for the space.’ That was the end of the discussion,” he said.
Not removing placard
Gende said he believes the real reason for the letter and threat of legal action is simple: The condo association simply does not like the political message of the Biden/Harris sign.
In addition to being threatened with legal action, Gende said his office has received threatening phone calls proclaiming “Make America Great Again,” and calling staff “communists.”
Nevertheless, Gende said he has no plans to remove the sign.
“I have a First Amendment right to freedom of speech, and I have complied with the agreement,” Gende said.