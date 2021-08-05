WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Pewaukee man accused of shouting “This is for America” before firing paintball rounds at two Army reservists has agreed to a plea deal in federal court.
Ian Alan Olson, 31, pleaded guilty this week to one count of attack on U.S. servicemen, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The state agreed other counts will be dismissed.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
According to prosecutors, Olson drove a blue Subaru spray-painted with Q Anon slogans to the Wisconsin Army Reserve Center in Pewaukee March 15 and fired multiple paintball rounds at the soldiers.
According to the local criminal complaint, one of the people Olson shot at was an off-duty law enforcement officer who was at the US Army Reserve Center for training. That off-duty officer and another reservist reported being in a parking lot when a man, later identified as Olson, allegedly retrieved a weapon that resembled a rifle from his vehicle before saying “This is for America” and firing at them. Though it had the appearance of a rifle, the weapon was in fact a paintball gun and it jammed after two shots.
Olson was reportedly tackled to the ground by the reservists and taken into custody shortly after. A detective said if the paintballs had struck either of the victims in the face or eye, that could have caused injury.
Olson allegedly told the reservists “you’re lucky it jammed.”
A search of Olson’s vehicle yielded a digital camera, SD cards, gas mask, throwing knives, police scanner, two-way radios, taser and ballistic military- style vest plates. There was also a handwritten three-page “manifesto” with numerous comments about “Q”, “my plan” and some indecipherable writing.
Olson reportedly said during intake at the jail he attempted to deliver a message while in Washington DC and he was “going to cause mass casualty when I get out of jail... people will remember my name.” He allegedly refused to speak with a mental health worker.
Reports from U.S. Capitol Police state Olson allegedly approached a National Guardsman March 3 saying he was “maybe going to do something crazy stupid tomorrow” and asked them not to shoot him. He apparently added he wanted to “test the National Guard tomorrow to see if they were loyal to the people or to the president” and he would know the answer based on whether was shot by the National Guard the next day. He allegedly declined to share his plans in further detail. March 4 was for a time regarded by some conspiracy theorists as the day former President Donald Trump would be reinstated — theories as to how or why that would happen varied.
Olson was detained after his comments and transferred for psychiatric evaluation before being admitted to a DC hospital March 5 after being diagnosed with a “brief psychotic disorder” and discharged March 9. It’s not clear why Capitol Police allowed his release.
“Olson’s actions in Washington, DC, and in Pewaukee, along with various comments described above, show that Olson has considered violence and, in fact, used, attempted to use, and threatened violence against members of the armed forces because of their status as members of the armed forces,” the federal complaint states.
According to Wisconsin’s court database, Olson is still scheduled to appear in Waukesha County Court Oct. 7 for two counts of attempted battery and one count of disorderly conduct.
