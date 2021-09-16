Baumann joined the Pewaukee Police Department in 1975, rising to the rank of chief, before retiring in 2013. During many of those same years, from 1979 until currently, Baumann was also a leader of the CMH football team, eventually getting inducted into the Wisconsin high school coaches Hall of Fame in 2011.
While his son Dan Baumann, a captain on the Waukesha Police Department, always knew his dad affected many people during his 69 years of life, he has been taken aback by just how many people he knew and touched over the years who have come forward with their condolences.
“It is rewarding to know how respected and honored of a man he was,” Dan Baumann said, adding his dad’s goal was to “serve and help others. Until the day he died he wanted to help others. He would rather help someone else than himself.”
A coach and role model
Both in law enforcement and on the football field, Baumann was a coach and a role model.
Dan Baumann said his father’s great love in life was coaching.
“His passion was taking boys and making them into men,” he said.
Not only did he help the boys who played football at CMH, but he was active in his three sons’ athletic pursuits, as well as the athletic pursuits of his friends’ children.
Bill Young and Greg Gamalski, Baumann’s fellow CMH football coaches and friends, recounted how the players respected Baumann.
Gamalski and Baumann attended Messmer High School together and both went to St. Norbert College where they played football. After returning to the area after school, they met with Young and decided to create a formidable football program at CMH. In 1979, Baumann was coaching freshman football at Messmer and Young was head coach of CMH, where Gamalski was also coaching. The met up and decided to join forces.
During his tenure at CMH, the Crusaders won four state championships.
“The kids really respected him and he had a great disposition with the kids,” Young recalled. “He was a real special guy in how much he cared about our football players.”
Baumann was a players’ coach, Gamalski said.
“Eddie was a standup guy; he bled blue and gold and he really cared about the program and the success of the kids,” Young said.
A great friend
Gamalski jokingly said that Baumann was the David Gruber of friends.
“It was one call and Ed was there in any way, shape or form, he was there to help,” he said.
Young also noted how Baumann was a great friend who would help anyone when needed, whether it was with car trouble or moving into a new home. He attended his friends’ and their children’s weddings, baptisms and sporting events, Young said.
Not only was he helpful, according to his friends, but he was humorous.
“He was one of the funniest guys that was walking the earth. He could make you laugh nonstop for hours,” Gamalski said. “He was the center of attention because his stories were so crazily wild and funny.”
Law enforcement
Baumann majored in sociology and minored in physical education in college. After graduation, he joined the Pewaukee Police Department and rose through the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant and ultimately was appointed police chief in 1984. Other achievements in law enforcement included being a graduate of the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia and founder of LACS Critical Incident SWAT Team, now SCIT.
Waukesha Deputy Police Chief Dennis Angle said he saw Baumann as a mentor in law enforcement and said he had “always had a solid, positive presence. He was a really good teacher.”
Angle said he first got to know Baumann when he taught classes. He said that Baumann actively shared his knowledge with other members of law enforcement and served as a unifier. Angle highlighted how Baumann was instrumental in forming one of Waukesha County’s first multi-jurisdictional SWAT teams.
First and foremost for Baumann was the importance of supporting one another, Angle said.
“He would sit there and find partners to collaborate with ... and now suddenly you have a pool of resources to help all agencies and provide opportunities for people to develop.
“You are stronger together, versus a series of individuals, like coaching,” Angle said.
Baumann’s successor as police chief in Pewaukee was Tim Otto, who worked with him for about 36 years before Baumann retired. They both started as patrol officers at the department. Otto recalled that when Baumann was promoted to chief at the age of about 31, he was one of the youngest police chiefs at a full-time department in the state.
“He exuded care and compassion for the village and its residents,” Otto said.
Otto also said that Baumann was forward-thinking as a chief, introducing community-based policing and encouraging officers to get out of their squads and into the community before it was a popular thing to do. He also became involved in the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Unit.
One of the operations that Baumann was most proud of, Otto said, was Operation Lake Effect, which was a collaborative effort between police departments and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department. In a 10-hour shift, they arrested 27 or 28 defendants on different kinds of drug charges, Otto said.
When it came to his role at the Pewaukee Police Department, Otto said Baumann made it a point to know every employee’s name, information about their spouses and kids and special dates.
“He was really such a warm, caring guy. He exuded that,” Otto said, but added “he was also no nononsense when it came to criminals. He didn’t coddle, he was fair to everyone.”
Family and community man
Dan Baumann said not only did his father help others in the community, he was a foundational support for his family.
“I think he was a rock. I think many people in our family, friends, could always go to him,” he said. “He was always, always there for everyone.”
Recently, Ed Baumann took on a new role at his church, RiverGlen Christian Church, where he trained to be part of its Stephen Ministry to provide one-on-one care to people who are experiencing difficulties in their lives.
Dave Kowal, a pastor at RiverGlen, said Baumann had to go through intensive training of about 50 to 60 hours to become part of the Stephen Ministry.
Kowal recalled how Baumann cried the first time he was assigned to be a caregiver to someone, saying he would be willing to take on more than one person. Baumann also played an instrumental role when RiverGlen created a second campus in Pewaukee, attending church every Sunday. In 2019, Kowal said Baumann was baptized as a Christ follower, which was very important to him.
“Ed did everything with gusto. He had a bigger-than-life personality,” Kowal said. “His faith was not something he took as lukewarm.”
Baumann leaves behind three sons Mike, Greg and Dan, and six grandchildren, Maya, Madie, Aidan, Zach, Olivia and Konnor.
There will be a memorial gathering at RiverGlen Christian Church, S31W30601 Sunset Drive, Town of Genesee, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by the memorial at 12:30 p.m