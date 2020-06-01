Protesters and Waukesha Police Department officers kneel and raise their fists together in solidarity as the peaceful protest came to an end Monday afternoon at the Waukesha Police Department on Delafield Street.
Simon Warren participates in the Black Lives Matter protest in Waukesha Monday. His sign reads ‘No justice, No peace! They stood with us, we stand with them. Latinos4BlackLivesMatter.’
Nikki Brahm/Freeman Staff
Protesters marched down neighborhood streets in Waukesha on Monday.
Nikki Brahm/Freeman Staff
Seamus DeCaire organized a Facebook event for the Black Lives Matter protest in Waukesha Monday.
Nikki Brahm/Freeman Staff
Protesters marched a route that started at Frame Park and stopped at the Waukesha Police Department and Waukesha County Court House on Monday.
Nikki Brahm/ Freeman Staff
Elisa Morales rides in a car to protest on Monday.
Jake Ekdahl/Freeman Staff
Protesters laid down during the Black Lives Matter protest on Monday.
Nikki Brahm/Freeman Staff
Protesters demonstrated outside of the Waukesha County Courthouse on Monday.
Nikki Brahm/Freeman Staff
Protesters marched down the street in the Black Lives Matter protest in Waukesha Monday.
Nikki Brahm/Freeman Staff
Protesters marched to the Waukesha County Courthouse first during their protest on Monday.
Nikki Brahm/Freeman Staff
Alex Nemec/Freeman Staff
Protesters raise their fists in solidarity during the peaceful protest of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers last week.
Alex Nemec/Freeman Staff
A protester grabs a bottle of water from a citizen handing them out outside near the corner of Delafield Street and West Moreland Boulevard.
Alex Nemec/Freeman Staff
Courtney Lloyd and her son, Jaylen Brewer, protested in Waukesha Monday.