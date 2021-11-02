Pilot of small airplane killed in crash

TOWN OF LISBON — Lauren Ullmann was about to chip her ball onto the green at Songbird Hills Golf Club Saturday when she noticed a small plane “flying really low.”
When she next saw the plane, it seemed “not even above tree line” and then the right wing “hit the tree and hit the power cord and it came literally crashing down like 30 feet from where we were standing.” Ullmann and her family were standing on the green of the eighth hole at the time. She said the plane crashed upside down in the space between the course and Highway 164.
Ullmann called 911 as others rushed to help. Despite their efforts, the pilot did not survive.
According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, the pilot of the single-seat ultralight aircraft was a 61-year-old male who received medical treatment from deputies and EMS personnel before being transported by Flight For Life to a local hospital. In an update Monday, the department said the pilot had died.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time,” the department said.
Dwayne Butler said that while he didn’t see the crash, he heard the small plane fly over his family’s house. “I thought it was unusual because the sound of the plane was very loud and likely flying low,” he said. “Then we heard a pop and our electricity went out just as trick-or-treating started.”
Butler learned what happened from neighbors who were sitting on their driveway. He noted that as it was near the end of the day, there weren’t many golfers still on the course. Butler’s home regained power at about 9:40 p.m. after going out at around 5:05 p.m.
The pilot’s identity and the plane’s route are not publicly known at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department and Wisconsin State Patrol.