WAUKESHA — Cindy Gnadinger is the first female president of Carroll University in Waukesha, but paving the way for future generations isn’t a new experience for her.
Originally from the Louisville, Kentucky, area, Gnadinger was the middle of five children. Her parents did not have college degrees themselves, but emphasized the value and expectation of a good education to Gnadinger and her siblings.
That advice was heeded. All of Gnadinger’s siblings went on to college, and for her, academic pursuits were a good fit right away.
“Honestly, I don’t remember when I didn’t want to be a teacher,” Gnadinger said. “School was always something that was near and dear to my heart.”
After earning her undergraduate degree from Western Kentucky University in 1989, Gnadinger went on to become an elementary teacher. Looking back, she said one reason she didn’t encounter many challenges as a woman then is because she’d selected a field already full of women — she recalled not having a male teacher until reaching high school.
It wasn’t until years later, after having children, earning a master’s degree and a PhD, and carving out a career in higher education, that Gnadinger experienced what it was like to be “one of the few women in the room” and a young one at that.
As a Bellarmine University dean of the school of education attending professional conferences, Gnadinger was struck by how, although teachers at the time were so frequently women, the upper reaches of the world of education itself was the polar opposite.
“It was the oddest realization to me,” she said. “That was my first inclination that it was very off balanced... That was the first time I felt like I really didn’t belong.”
Being one of the only women in a professional environment brought a host of new experiences, some of them unpleasant ones. Gnadinger recalled one board of trustees member, who knew her over the years as a dean, provost and university president.
“On more than one occasion he would pat me on the head — like you would pat a puppy on the head,” she said, adding advancing to positions of authority “didn’t stop the behaviors in the way I was treated even by the people that liked me.”
On other occasions, she would notice that despite her department producing more financially lucrative programs and consequently strengthening the university’s position and stability, male counterparts would typically receive more accolades.
Once, while accompanied by her husband, Gnadinger was introduced as “the new Carroll president” and those listening mistakenly went to shake his hand instead of hers.
Despite the hurdles along the way, however, Gnadinger said the world has moved forward over the years. She said about 10% of college presidents were women earlier in her career, but now that’s around 30% — she said that’s tremendous growth despite there still being room for improvement. The progress isn’t lost on others either; Gnadinger said shortly after becoming the first woman to lead Carroll University, a 97-year-old alumna made the trip to meet her because it was personally important to her for her alma mater to have crossed that milestone.
Now, Gnadinger hopes to set an example. “I feel a great deal of responsibility in this role,” she said, adding that about 65% of Carroll’s student body is made up of women, and she wants them to know they can achieve whatever they want to do, whether that’s a career in higher education or anything else.
Breaking down barriers in both directions is the goal. Gnadinger said she likes to see more women in Carroll’s business and engineering programs as well as more men in the nursing program. “We still have hurdles to overcome, but the path has been laid and it won’t be as hard for future generations,” she said.
For other women pursuing professional goals, Gnadinger said obstacles in the way are a given, but they’re not insurmountable.
“It’s how you respond to those challenges and barriers that will really define how your life goes,” she said. “I often say, trust your instincts and listen to yourself. There will be barriers, always, in your way... but don’t make excuses.”
With March being Women’s History Month, Carroll has several activities planned for students to take part in and learn from.