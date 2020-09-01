MILWAUKEE — Authorities on Tuesday named a community service officer for the Milwaukee Police Department who was fatally shot in what authorities said appeared to be a neighbor dispute.
Police arrested a 65-year-old suspect after responding to the scene on the city's south side Monday evening. The department said the community service officer, Naeem Sarosh, was 35 years old and was a well-respected employee.
Community service officers are civilian employees who help with non-emergency calls. Sarosh had worked for the department for four years.
Mayor Tom Barrett said in a statement that the circumstances still hadn't been fully determined as of Tuesday, but that “these types of senseless acts of violence should disturb us all.”