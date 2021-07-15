Police, fire departments seek funds for City Hall memorial

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department and the Waukesha Fire Department are seeking funds for a memorial honoring those lost in the line of duty to be located on the west side of City Hall.
The Finance Committee approved approximately $80,000 for the project in a unanimous vote Tuesday night.
Fire Battalion Chief Jim Haakenson and Police Lt. Kevin Rice advocated for the project on Tuesday.
“Several years ago we started reviewing our line of duty death policies and my focus at the PD has always been about wellness and peer supports and how do we support the officers during their career and after,” Rice said. “It came to my attention that we have two small memorials in front of our police department for George Schmidling and James Lutz, both killed in the line of duty here in the city, but we didn’t have something that would be a location for officers (or a family) to go and grieve if we would have a line of duty death (again).”
Rice said after brainstorming the idea, the department approached City Administrator Kevin Lahner, who voiced support for the project. The department then began to consider more logistics related to the memorial.
Waukesha Monument Company put together a proposal for the city, which was included in the agenda Tuesday. The design includes three granite tablets, including police on one side, fire on one side, and in the middle some sort of art that would be considerate of officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty. The names of the two police officers killed, as well as two firefighters, will be inscribed on the memorial.
Employees with the engineering department helped develop the location of the monument, which would be right along the building outside the main doors, Rice said.
The approximately $80,000 in funding includes the granite tablets, the base to put them on, inscriptions of names and art. The cost of the project is likely to increase the longer the project is delayed related to shipping and material costs, Rice said. The granite tablets will likely take six months to ship.
“I found a design that is conservative, yet ornate, and would definitely fit the bill for what we’re looking for,” Rice said.
The departments are also committed to fundraising an additional $20,000 for items beyond the base of the project, Rice said. According to city documents, those costs include lighting and site development. Lahner recommended funds be used from the City Hall budget.
“This will be a place that cops and firefighters will call sacred, if you will,” Rice said. “It’s where we will go to mourn and to grieve and to say goodbye to our loved ones — and it’s just as important for the surviving members of the department as it is for the families.”