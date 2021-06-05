WEST BEND — The saga of the apparent pipe bombs found in Regner Park Thursday afternoon, leading to the cancellation of two big concert events in the city, gets a bit stranger as law enforcement officials say a woman allegedly involved placed several pipes for a scavenger hunt.
According to a press release from the West Bend Police Department, officials on Friday recovered an additional eight pipes that were placed throughout Regner Park.
Investigators identified a 51-year-old woman from Ozaukee County who allegedly placed these items throughout the park.
The woman stated she intended to have a scavenger hunt at a later date.
“She acknowledged that she did not notify anyone she was doing this. She stated she was unaware there was a concert scheduled on June 3,” according to the press release.
Investigators confirmed there were no explosive materials in any of the pipes. West Bend police are referring a criminal charge of disorderly conduct to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
The park is safe and open to the public and investigators are confident they have recovered all the pipes the woman placed in the park. If anyone sees any package or item that appears suspicious, they should not handle the item, and should call law enforcement immediately.
As for the two concerts that were canceled at the last minute Thursday night, it looks like the show will go on.
Both Regner Rocks and Music on Main shared aspirations of rescheduling their shows Friday.
“There were a number of neighbors and attendees that expressed concern and encouraged us in our efforts. We look forward to hosting our community on Thursday, June 10 and every Thursday though Sept. 9,” said The HomeTown Foundation Executive Director Mike Christian in a statement. “We are working to reschedule the canceled event. When the details are finalized, we will share the details with our community and partners.”
Organizers with the Downtown West Bend Association also confirmed Friday that they are considering a reschedule of the first Music on Main event, but need to work with the city on getting the appropriate permits.