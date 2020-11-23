Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to rain during the afternoon. High 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.