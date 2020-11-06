DELAFIELD- Police are searching for am armed man who shot two police officers around 1:40 am this morning near Highway 83 and Interstate 94 in Delafield.
Delafield Police Chief Erik Kehl said they are still searching for a suspect involved in the shooting of two officers, one from the Delafield Police Department and one with the Hartland Police Department. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting occurred at the Holiday Inn Express when officers were investigating a hit and run accident. Kehl said he believes the shooter was one of three occupants of the striking vehicle, the other two were taken into custody and were not involved in the shooting. The hit and run did not involve police, they were in the area doing something else when they heard it happen. The identities of the officers have not yet been released.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’0’’ tall, 215 pounds, blue eyes, and brown hair. The suspect was wearing a flat brim hat, sweatshirt, and possibly khakis. The suspect was last seen running southbound from the area of I-94 and Hwy 83, in the City of Delafield.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you see anyone matching this description, call 911.
Also, the school day in Kettle Moraine schools has not been cancelled today due to the police incident in Delafield because the district had already scheduled today as an off day.
Pewaukee Schools are on a 2-hour delay.