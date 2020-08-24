Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.