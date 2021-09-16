OCONOMOWOC — District 3 residents will elect a new alderman on Tuesday as Scott Carter and Christopher Douglas vie to fill out the remainder of the term left vacant by former Alderman Andy Rogers earlier this year.
Rogers stepped down at the end of May citing time commitments.
Running for his seat are Christopher Douglas, a police officer in Elm Grove, and Scott Carter, a retired IT manager. Both have been attending council meetings in an attempt to be as caught up as possible for when one of them is ultimately elected.
Early voting for District 3 is available at the regular polling place, Western Lakes Fire District Station #1, 1400 Oconomowoc Parkway.
The Enterprise talked to each candidate to ask them a few questions about their campaigns.
THE ENTERPRISE: Why did you decide to run for the seat on the council?
Carter: I have lived here for 40 years and I’m looking for a way to give back to the community. I like living here and my goal is to keep Oconomowoc a desirable place to live and it should be a place people want to move to.
Douglas: The reason I decided to run for the seat on the council would have been with being in public service currently, not in this community, I felt it was good to give back to the current community I live in as well. Coupled with my 12 years of experience in public safety and having someone on council that has an understanding of law enforcement and EMS and fire services, I believe would helpful to the council and to the community knowing it’s one of the largest budget items every year that the city pays for.
THE ENTERPRISE: What experience do you have that you think will help you execute the role well?
Carter: I’ve got a managerial background because I was the IT manager for the Oilgear company and that also included years as a division controller, systems analyst and an IT manager. So I know how to solve problems. I bring a strong financial background and I know how to read and understand financial statements. In my job I had to read contracts and I knew the areas I had to question so I had a better understanding. I’m a problem-solver and needed to be in my IT work. I’m fiscally conservative and when problems are presented, I work to understand what the main focus is and listen to all opinions before making a decision. My educational background is a bachelor of arts in finance and an MBA.
Douglas: In my prior employment at other agencies I worked for, I managed the police budget and went to budget meetings and workshops. Twice a month I went to the village board meetings and partook in that stuff. I was working with the village administrator and have a decent understanding of how local government works by attending those meetings and working hand-in-hand with the village administration.
THE ENTERPRISE: What are your priorities for Oconomowoc and where would you like to see work done?
Carter: I’m concerned about the growth taking place in Oconomowoc. We live in the third aldermanic district and so we’ve got the development of Pabst Farms and Olympia Fields. Pabst Farms is not what was promised to us. There has been many requests for variances from the original master plan that have left us with patch work zoning in Pabst Farms. I’m concerned about that and how Highway 67 coming into town looks. We did not want another Bluemound Road but it’s beginning to turn out to be another Bluemound Road. Highway 67 is the gateway to our community and it’s how we represent ourselves to people coming here. I’m concerned about things like that. We’ve got this big development in Olympia Fields so those contracts have been signed, but want to make sure the contractor delivers what was promised and doesn’t ask for many changes. If they do, how are they going to impact the infrastructure, schools and Oconomowoc generally.
Douglas: My priorities short term are to finally have a resolution to the dispatch center that has come up year after year with the study that’s being done. I think the big thing is looking at growth as Pabst Farms continues to have businesses come in along with Olympia Fields. The growth of Oconomowoc is going to be substantially getting larger including new subdivisions that come in. Honestly, the big thing for me is how that relates to public safety and the safety of the citizens regarding traffic patterns, increased traffic with those streets and on top of that is an understanding of keeping that small town quaint feel to Oconomowoc as it grows.
THE ENTERPRISE: What is your vision for Oconomowoc?
Carter: I enjoy living here and want to keep it that way. It should be a place people want to live.
Douglas: Growth is inevitable with the changes going on near the outskirts of the city. However, the downtown has done a good job down there. I think a lot of people think even though it’s a city, when you’re downtown, you feel like you’re in a smaller community. I think the goal and the vision is to keep that as the city grows.