PORT WASHINGTON — A local hero has had a building renamed in his honor. On Saturday, Sept. 18, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin’s 6th District, and the mayor of Port Washington hosted a ceremony to rename the Port Washington Post Office in honor of World War II veteran Joe Demler.
“Joe Demler served courageously in the Battle of the Bulge, where he was captured and then survived the horrors of a Nazi prisoner of war camp,” said Johnson in a statement. “Throughout his life he truly lived by his motto ‘every day is a bonus’ and proudly shared his story of service through the Honor Flight organization. There was a quiet dignity about Joe and the others who served in World War II. It’s why we revere the Greatest Generation. It’s fitting this post office where Joe worked for decades will bear his name so future generations will know his story of service and sacrifice.”
Demler served in the 137th infantry during the Battle of the Bulge, where he was captured by German troops and taken as a prisoner of war.
Demler is pictured on the cover of an April 1945 Life magazine shortly after being rescued from a Nazi prison camp. He is seen swimming in a pair of pajamas far too big for his emaciated frame. His rib cage so visible, his legs and arms nearly void of skin, Demler was dubbed the “human skeleton” after being rescued following three months in German captivity.
In the years following his return, Demler lived a quiet and devout life in Port Washington, undefined by the graphic image. An occasional reporter would call on the anniversary of his capture, hoping for an interview, and Demler would kindly acquiesce.
But mostly, he was simply known for being a humble and faith-filled father and Christian. He was the face of the Port Washington Post Office, where he eventually became assistant postmaster, and an usher at St. John XXIII Parish. He died last February at the age of 94.
“Joseph Demler demonstrated immense courage by joining the military after high school to defend our country and the western world against tyranny in World War II,” said Grothman. “He repeatedly showed bravery throughout his military career and embodies what it means to be a true American hero. It is a privilege to honor him at the Port Washington Post Office Renaming Ceremony.”
The bipartisan bill to rename the Port Washington Post Office was introduced in the Senate by U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.). The bill was signed into law by President Trump in December 2020, officially renaming the Port Washington Post Office the Joseph G. Demler Post Office. The Demler family was in attendance at Saturday’s ceremony.