WAUKESHA — A portion of the downtown Riverwalk will likely see some relocation since the Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department approved an easement with BridgeWalk Apartments, LLC, to relocate and reconstruct the trail and associated trail lighting as part of a luxury apartment complex project.
The apartments, by developers Mandel Group, are planned to be located across from Fire Station No. 1 on St. Paul Avenue, north of the Fox River. The apartment building is multi-family, containing 114 apartments.
The project plan includes tax incremental financing approved by the Common Council in February. At that time, $5.5 million in tax incremental financing developer incentives, including $2 million in up-front funding and $3.5 million in pay-as-you-go financing, was approved, with the district expected to close by 2038.
The TID includes three properties that have been long vacant, which once were occupied by railroad uses and other commercial uses.
The property was once part of a proposed development by Mill Reserve, but that project fell through at the time due to lack of demand.
The Finance Committee reviewed the development agreement for the project at their April 27 meeting. According to the meeting minutes, the item was approved unanimously by committee members. According to city documents, once the development is completed, it will have a taxable value of at least $20.5 million.
Melissa Lipska, parks and forestry operations manager, spoke about the trail proposal during the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Board meeting Monday night. Lipska said an easement is already in place and the vote updated the easement, allowing a little more room for the development.
The item was unanimously approved by the board Monday night, with no discussion on the item between board members. Expenses related to the walkway’s deconstruction and reconstruction, and the associated restoration, will be paid by the developer.