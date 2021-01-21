WAUKESHA — The United State Postal Service said the 2020 holiday season was a record for USPS, with more than a billion packages delivered.
Bob Sheehan, USPS customer relations coordinator for Wisconsin, said he could not provide more information on Waukesha County and if customers should expect continued shipping delays.
“Shippers across the board were challenged with airlifts and trucking capacity for moving historic volumes, causing temporary pockets of delays,” he said. “As is our duty, we accepted all volumes and our employees rose to the occasion to deliver for America. This epic volume was also amplified by employee availability challenges and necessary COVID-19 policies designed to keep our employees and our communities safe.”