MILWAUKEE — A powerful winter storm with heavy snow and ice has created dangerous travel conditions, closed scores of schools and caused numerous crashes and spin-outs in the Upper Midwest.
The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for parts of the Dakotas Tuesday, where sustained winds were blowing at least 30 mph for most of the day.
In Minnesota, snow continued to mount following Monday's totals, with more than 17 inches (43.18 centimeters) of snow recorded south of downtown Duluth. The Minneapolis metro area, which escaped unscathed from the first storm wave, was getting socked Tuesday with snow totals heading toward half a foot. Minneapolis and St. Paul declared snow emergencies to help clear roads.
A serious multi-vehicle crash involving three semi-trailer trucks and two cars shut down Interstate-35W near Elko New Market, south of Minneapolis.
Schools across the region closed Tuesday or switched to virtual learning. In Wisconsin, the state's largest district, Milwaukee Public Schools, was among the numerous closings. Ice from freezing rain and sleet was expected to make travel difficult in southeastern Wisconsin through Tuesday night.
In North Dakota, the State Patrol said six semis and eight other vehicles piled up west of Fargo Monday, closing a section of Interstate 94. At least six people were treated at Fargo hospitals, including a 69-year-old woman who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. It was the second 14-vehicle pileup on I-94 in eastern North Dakota in four days.
In South Dakota, cold temperatures and perilous wind chills were expected through the majority of the week. Forecasters said daytime highs along the North Dakota border were likely to stay well below zero.