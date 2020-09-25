WAUKESHA – One class of third-graders at Prairie Elementary in the Waukesha School District will be quarantining for 14 days and switching to virtual learning after COVID-19 exposure.
Only one class was in-person at the school, while the other was full virtual since the beginning of the school year.
Prairie Elementary Principal Carly Solberg informed families via email Thursday. Families were alerted of the situation and picked up children at a separate location than the normal pick-up spot.
“We understand that this requires your family to change plans quickly to plan for the next weeks,” Solberg said. “I apologize for the inconvenience and worry that this may cause. Please continue to operate with confidentiality for all students impacted.”
Elementary grades sometimes see more children staying home after COVID-19 exposure than secondary grades because it can be difficult or impossible to verify which child was exposed to another for a specific period of time. In secondary grade levels, students tend to sit at their desks for the whole class period, while there is much more movement within the classroom for younger students.
Aaron Perry
Democratic Assembly Candidate Aaron Perry, D-Waukesha, said his son is affected by the quarantine. "I was going to pick up my kids at 3:30 (p.m.) and I found out at 3:20 (p.m.) Thursday," he said. "(The third-grade class) were at a separate door for pick-up. My former wife and I had to figure out what to do, my other two kids are going to be with her and he's going to be with me for two weeks."
Perry said his son is nine years old. He said he has three kids at the same school. Perry said his son feels fine and he plans to have him tested today and hopes to have the results early next week.
Perry said he will quarantine with his son until he learns of his son’s results and then follow up with the school district on where to go from there. He said he may still quarantine for the two weeks.
Perry said it’s frustrating because this is also impacting his campaigning.
“Our state assembly, state senate could have done stuff over the last, I don’t know, 150 plus days … so yeah, when I get a text from my son’s school that he needs to quarantine, and I have six weeks left to campaign and two of them I have to do from my apartment, while my opponent is already being paid by the taxpayers to defend his own seat, I’m not being paid anything, yeah, it’s frustrating.”
Perry said the main concern is his son’s health and other students at the school.
Waukesha County Health Department contact tracers will assess children’s readiness to return to school after quarantine.