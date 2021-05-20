The city had budgeted over $8 million for plans related to the proposed soccer complex project in the city’s CIP, with the bulk of the project budgeted for 2022. The proposed soccer complex would be run by the Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.
One artificial turf soccer field was installed at Mindiola Park, 325 Hoover Ave., in the summer of 2020. Plans for more artificial turf fields are proposed, and according to the economic impact study’s request for proposal: “Conceptually, 12 fields are proposed including four synthetic turf playing surfaces. The complex would also feature shelter/restroom facilities, playground equipment, basketball courts and ample offstreet parking,” the RFP said. The proposal is for land on both the south side and north side of Hoover Avenue.
Although a master plan had been created for Mindiola Park and had included those proposals within the soccer complex development, that plan will soon be updated, likely changing what will be included at the proposed sports complex.
“A plan to receive proposals for a Park and Recreation System Master Plan will be completed later this year,” Mona Bauer, customer and administrative services manager for the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said in a statement.
City Administrator Kevin Lahner said the city plans to continue making improvements to the field at Mindiola Park — focusing first on the south side of Hoover Avenue.
The plans at Mindiola Park are very different than the scrapped plans which had been brought before the city in 2019 by Big Top Baseball. Lahner said that project was more of a stadium proposal and also would have been a partnership with the group.
Lahner said the current proposal for the soccer complex is a city-run project designed to be able to accommodate the city’s needs as well as host other teams and tournaments, allowing Waukesha to generate revenue through rentals to help support the parks department.
“We put in one full-size soccer field — full turf field — in that area, and that is going to be able to accommodate our entire recreational soccer program this year and that’s just one field,” he said. “The reason for that is because it’s full turf, you can host multiple games and split it up into different configurations — and you’re not worried about damaging grass.”
Study
Jeff Fortin, senior planner with the Community Development Department, said the department has been reviewing the area around Mindiola Park, near West Sunset Drive and West Avenue, due to declining retail and underutilized spaces — making it a target area for revitalization in the city.
A big catalyst for development in the area is what happens with the proposal at Mindiola Park, Fortin said.
The goal of the economic study is to measure the economic impact of the complex on the surrounding area, including resident and nonresident spending; job creation associated with the proposed complex; business attraction; financial impact on hotel, restaurant and retail industries; return on investment to taxpayers; competing venues in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties and other residual impacts on the city.
In the summer of 2020, the city also worked with UW-Milwaukee students to create a redevelopment study for the area. The study, which has since been completed, was an overall review of the neighborhood, which did not focus too much on Mindiola Park, Fortin said.
The students came up with ideas on how to reuse prior businesses in the area and Fortin said the study also helped generate ideas for area streetscaping that will be used in the future.
Fortin said the economic study is expected to be completed sometime in mid-August.