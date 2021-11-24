WAUKESHA - All remaining patients from the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy who were treated at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital have been discharged, according to a statement from ProHealth Care Media Relations and Content Strategist Ann Dee Allen.
On Monday, ProHealth Care Strategic Communications Director Susan Rasmussen said 29 people were seen at WMH with 12 being seen in the emergency department and released.
As of Tuesday, six people had died from injuries sustained when Darrell Brooks Jr. allegedly drove his SUV through the crowd during the Waukesha Christmas parade on Sunday. He also allegedly injured 62 people, according to the Waukesha County Circuit Court criminal complaint.