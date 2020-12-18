WEST BEND — On Thursday, 13 Washington County fire departments disposed of a hazardous material found in firefighting foam thanks to an effort organized by the county.
The fire departments of Allenton, Boltonville, Fillmore, Germantown, Hartford, Jackson, Kewaskum, Kohlsville, Newburg, Richfield, Slinger, St. Lawrence and West Bend brought fire trucks to the Washington County Highway Department, 900 Lang Street, to dispose of the materials.
Chemicals known as PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have been identified entering the county’s soil and streams. PFAS are widely found in many industry and consumer products that are used on a daily basis, but most notably PFAS has been specifically used in synthetic Class B firefighting foams, including aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), according to a statement from Washington County. Most people have been exposed to PFAS and certain PFAS can accumulate and stay in the human body for long periods. There is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse health effects.
“PFAS is a forever chemical, so if they end up using it on a fire, one of the things they have to do is report that they use it to the DNR. The DNR might actually require the fire department to do a site cleanup to get rid of all the soil and everything else. Just having that out there is a big liability for every small fire department,” said County Conservationist Paul Sebo.
The state banned firefighting foam containing PFAS two years ago with the exception of emergency situations. However, the substance can be costly to dispose of, especially for the smaller, volunteer-run departments.
Using leftover money from the budget, the county organized all departments to dispose of the foam and is covering the $15,000 disposal cost designated for the clean sweep program, which covers the cost to properly dispose and recycle hazardous waste and chemicals.
Both West Bend Fire Department Chief Gerald Kudek and Sebo said the program is a “huge benefit for the county.”
“Even though the taxpayers are paying this part of it, it would’ve been more expensive for each fire department to try to get rid of on their own,” said Sebo.
Fourteen in-service fire engines had PFAS foam within fire suppression tanks and all departments had an in-house supply of the material in five-gallon pails.
“This is a great example of collaboration by our emergency management and conservation teams,” said County Executive Josh Schoemann in a statement. “We don’t know of other coordinated efforts similar to ours. By the county using clean sweep dollars, we save local taxpayers thousands of dollars and our fire departments headaches.”
North Shore Environmental Services, based in Germantown, collected and disposed of the materials.
“I want to thank the county for supporting the hazardous waste program that we do have, whether it’s household hazardous waste, agricultural chemicals or anything,” said Sebo.
For more information about properly disposing of hazardous materials, contact the Washington County Planning and Parks Department at 262-335-4445.