QAnon backer has bond set, still held on federal case

Ian Alan Olson, 31, faces two attempted battery counts and one disorderly conduct count due to the incident. He is also being charged federally for alleged recent activity in Washington, D.C.
Olson of Nashotah was represented Wednesday by Attorney Tom Simon, who is retained privately. Both he and Simon appeared in-person before Judge Laura Lau.
The court set Olson’s signature bond at $2,500, with the modified condition he does not use or possess any firearms or weapons including paintball equipment. Simon did not contest that modification but said “it may be an issue we raise later.” He said Olson is still being held in custody on the federal case.
Olson will next appear in court May 24.
According to prosecutors, Olson drove a blue Subaru spray-painted with QAnon slogans to the Wisconsin Army Reserve Center in Pewaukee March 15 and fired multiple paintball rounds at the soldiers.
In an unrelated incident, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Pastor Lance O’Donnell said Olson was involved in “a disturbance” at the church in the middle of February.
Olson was asked to leave and removed by police from the facility.
O’Donnell said Olson was compliant during the incident and that there wasn’t any violent intent during the disruption in the service.
“When we got the news this week of what happened we were shocked, frankly,” O’Donnell said.
Olson faces charges both at a local and federal level. According to the local criminal complaint, one of the people Olson shot at was an off-duty law enforcement officer who was at the U.S. Army Reserve Center for training. That off-duty officer and another reservist reported being in a parking lot when a man, later identified as Olson, allegedly retrieved a weapon that resembled a rifle from his vehicle before saying “This is for America” and firing at them.
Though it had the appearance of a rifle, the weapon was in fact a paintball gun and it jammed after two shots.
Olson was reportedly tackled to the ground by the reservists and taken into custody shortly after. A detective said if the paintballs had struck either of the victims in the face or eye, that could have caused injury.
Olson allegedly told the reservists “you’re lucky it jammed.”
A search of Olson’s vehicle yielded a digital camera, SD cards, gas mask, throwing knives, police scanner, two-way radios, taser and ballistic military-style vest plates. There was also a handwritten threepage “manifesto” with numerous comments about “Q”, “my plan” and some indecipherable.
Olson reportedly said during intake at the jail he attempted to deliver a message while in DC and he was “going to cause mass casualty when I get out of jail... people will remember my name.”
He allegedly refused to speak with a mental health worker.
Reports from U.S. Capitol Police state Olson allegedly approached a National Guardsman March 3 saying he was “maybe going to do something crazy stupid tomorrow” and asked them not to shoot him.
He apparently added he wanted to “test the National Guard tomorrow to see if they were loyal to the people or to the president” and he would know the answer based on whether or not he was shot by the National Guard the next day. He allegedly declined to share his plans in further detail. March 4 was for a time regarded by some conspiracy theorists as the day former President Donald Trump would be reinstated as president — theories as to how or why that would actually happen varied. Olson was detained after his comments and transferred for psychiatric evaluation, before being admitted to a DC hospital March 5 after being diagnosed with a “brief psychotic disorder” and discharged March 9. It’s not clear why Capitol Police allowed his release.
“Olson’s actions in Washington, DC, and in Pewaukee, along with various comments described above, show that Olson has considered violence and, in fact, used, attempted to use, and threatened violence against members of the armed forces because of their status as members of the armed forces,” the federal complaint states.