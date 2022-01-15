MADISON — There are no real explanations as to how race and “equity” will come into play in deciding who gets the new coronavirus antiviral pills.
Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services earlier this month said “equity” would be at the heart of the state’s strategy to distribute the new pills from Pfizer and Merck.
“We are committed to distributing these pills equitably across the state, and access will increase as Wisconsin receives more allocations from the federal government,” DHS said in a statement.
DHS spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said Wisconsin is following the lead of the federal government.
“Under guidance developed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), health care providers are encouraged to prioritize prescribing these new therapeutics to those patients at greatest risk of serious illness or hospitalization from COVID-19,” Goodsitt told The Center Square.
But nothing in the guidance from the NIH explains just what equity has to do with distributing the pills. There is also no definition from NIH about what qualifies as “equity.”
Brett Healy, president of the MacIver Institute, told The Center Square that the color of your skin should have nothing to do with getting potentially life-saving medicine.
“If you are sick or need treatment, that is all that should matter. If we allow the government to pick winners and losers based on nonhealth care criteria, it sets a dangerous precedent that will have dire consequences,” Healy said.
Wisconsin is not the only state to prioritize “equity” in its coronavirus treatment plans. And it’s not just state governments.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Friday asked SSM Health to stop using a points-calculator that gives people extra points for being “non-white” in deciding who gets their allotment of coronavirus pills. Federal law prohibits race discrimination, WILL said.
“The risk scoring calculator provides a 7-point bonus to all patients who are ‘nonwhite or Hispanic,’” WILL said in a letter to SSM. “In other words, non-white patients receive a 7-point head start in your risk scoring calculator and are therefore more likely to receive lifesaving medical treatment based solely on the color of their skin.”
SSM has hospitals in Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, and Oklahoma.