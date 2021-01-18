BROOKFIELD — When the Elmbrook School Board met virtually May 12 to fill a vacancy, they expressed preferences between candidates through multiple rounds of voting.
The candidate selected that day was Mushir Hassan, but there is an apparent discrepancy between his appointment and the actual vote totals shown in district documents, which The Freeman acquired through a Freedom of Information Act request. The candidates that day were Leanne Wied, Mushir Hassan, Maria Paglianti and Dj Richlen. In the first round, board members expressed their preferences by assigning two points to their first pick candidate and one to their second pick for a total of three points — board member Glen Allgaier divided his for 1.5 each.
After the first round of voting, Wied led with a total of 7.5 votes followed by Hassan at 6, Paglianti at 3 and Richlen at 1.5.
After a second round of voting between just Wied and Hassan, votes came to a 3-3 tie. According to district documents, the third round of voting achieved the same result.
However, during the video recording of the meeting, School Board President Scott Wheeler announced results that were not a tie.
“We’ve got four votes for Mushir and two votes for Leanne,” he said. “That’s enough for a motion, that’s consensus. If we don’t have a motion I would suggest that we adjourn, but again we do have four.”
A motion to appoint Hassan was made, seconded and approved by the board. Board member Linda Boucher abstained from the vote.
A post on Elmbrook’s website says Hassan was appointed May 12, and an email sent at about 7 p.m. that day from a district account to Hassan also congratulates him on being appointed to the board. He currently serves on the board.
The Freeman has not seen evidence indicating Hassan was aware of the apparent discrepancy. Wied is running against Hassan, the incumbent, and James Thomas Gunsalus, another candidate, in the Feb. 16 election.
Elmbrook officials told The Freeman the district has a policy of not commenting on ongoing or potential litigation.