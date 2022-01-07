WAUKESHA — A raze order from the Waukesha Fire Department has been issued for the evacuated Horizon West Condominiums building. Residents have 30 days to appeal the decision to Waukesha County Circuit Court, and otherwise have 120 days to raze and remove the building.

Horizon West residents were evacuated from their homes with 15 minutes’ notice Dec. 2 due to the risk of collapse. They have since only returned to retrieve belongings. The six-story, 48-unit condominium building at 315 North West Avenue had structural deficiencies stemming from water pooling and causing rust, affecting columns and more.

Waukesha Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hoffmann told The Freeman Thursday a raze order is an enforcement effort over a property found to have problems. “It’s not something we routinely do,” he said, recalling the last was years ago. Beyond that, the fire department was not able to comment on active legal matters.

Who would pay for the demolition?

The major question remaining is who would pay for the demolition and how. Residents are still paying for some expenses associated with the building their former homes occupy and financing new living situations — many were already cash-strapped after having to pay more than $12,000 per unit for work on the Horizon West’s beleaguered balconies.

“We have the documentation, finally,” said Alicia Halvensleben, a Horizon West resident and aldermanic candidate, of the raze order. She said this tentatively could prove helpful in working with insurance companies — she’s hopeful, but emphasized much remains unclear.

Al Pulcifer, the Horizon West building manager and a resident for seven years, said he learned of the raze order Thursday afternoon. He said some residents’ insurance companies “may help them (but) I haven’t heard of any actually helping.” Pulcifer said his family’s insurance agency has denied their claim.

Whether the dynamic between residents and insurance companies is altered now that a raze order is in place as public documentation of the building’s woes remains to be seen. Pulcifer said the insurance company for the Condo Association itself, Travelers Insurance, has had engineers visit the site, but he’s unsure of their determination.

Earlier, the two options discussed for the building’s future were demolition or repair. Both are expected to cost millions of dollars with repair being the more costly option — asbestos abatement is required in both cases, and that will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars alone. Horizon West residents still have mortgages and will have to finance new living arrangements as well. The properties are not luxury condos; one was recently listed for sale at $110,000.

Pulcifer said Horizon West’s Board of Directors will meet next Tuesday, which he said he hopes results in a date for a full condo association meeting, but he worried over the prospect of successfully contacting everyone.

“Most people have provided their contact information,” he said. “But that evening when people left, who knows where they all went?”

His family is now in Mukwonago, while Halvensleben is sleeping on an air mattress while staying with relatives in Waukesha — some residents have moved out of state.

“Naturally, we don’t like to have lost $100,000 worth of investment or more,” Pulcifer said. “We were insured for $150,000 but we’ll never see it.” He did a final check on the building Wednesday.

Halvensleben said options are being explored from a legal and financial standpoint. She said from her understanding of the situation as it is now, former residents would pay for demolition, but she doesn’t know how that would be possible given their circumstances. They’re paying for their old mortgages and new living situations, without help from insurance, and may have to foot the bill for the demolition of their former homes.

“I don’t think anybody, realistically, can bear that financial burden,” Halvensleben said.

Another resident’s story

Laurel Peterson had lived in the building with her wife, Theresa Lamack, for about two and a half years prior to the balcony issue. They had also planned for the condominium to be their forever home.

She said she planned to read through the raze order Thursday night after receiving it that afternoon. “It doesn’t really change anything, but it’s paperwork like this that insurance companies needed to help make our path forward more clear,” she said.

Peterson and her wife stayed in a hotel for four days until they were told by their insurance that their coverage was denied. They then stayed in a friend’s spare room for some time until they moved into a new apartment on Dec. 18.

“The reason why any of this was discovered was because of a balcony project that we had going on that was two years in the making,” Peterson said. “There does seem to be a lot of people who think that because we knew about this balcony situation, that therefore we must have known that the building itself was unsafe and that we didn’t do anything about it. And that’s just completely not true.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the 48 families evacuated from Horizon West. To donate, visit: https://rb.gy/r87f21.

Contributing: Nikki Brahm, Freeman Staff