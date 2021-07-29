Ready to rock

Ivory Tower, a band that plays events throughout southeastern Wisconsin including Waukesha and Washington counties, has been booking events consistently again in recent weeks, according to Kurt Raymond, one of the band’s founding members.
“The interest has expanded tremendously since the virus has been under control here a little bit,” said Raymond, who added organizers are scheduling the band for fall and holiday events.
And it appears things are ramping up toward a more normal schedule for the band in the second half of 2021.
Raymond plays guitar in the sixpiece band, which includes two guitars, a bass, drummer, lead singer and keyboard.
“The band started in Sheboygan when I was in junior high. The band name continued through college and all the way through until now,” said Raymond, who said the group performs songs from the 1960s through the 1990s at its shows.
In addition to performing throughout the greater Milwaukee area, Ivory Tower plays events in the Sheboygan area and occasionally in northern Illinois.
Raymond said Ivory Tower performs many festivals, along with gatherings like fundraisers, rallies, fire department events, church events and sometimes smaller shows in local bars.
“Our band is a very safe band,” he said, noting its musical selections are familiar to most audience members and are all family-friendly.
“We know several hundred songs. We change our set list continuously. We certainly try to tune our set list to the audience,” Raymond said.
This summer, for example, the band is playing a series of Harley Davidson events and for those Raymond said the band is looking to include songs in the set that motorcycle fans would enjoy.
In general, he said Ivory Tower looks to play “classic, danceable rock songs.”
“I believe people are interested in dancing to music they have heard before. People like to feel comfortable singing along and dancing,” Raymond said.
Area cover bands are frequently featured at Waukesha’s Friday Night Live.
“We don’t seem to have much problem filling the schedule early on,” said Dan Taylor, one of the organizers of the music series put on by the Waukesha Downtown Business Association.
With nine stages and a summer-long series of events, Taylor said a variety of cover bands can be heard at the downtown Friday Night Live.
He recommended that bands interested in performing reach out right after Christmas to be included in the schedule.
Taylor hopes that in the future cover bands featuring a wide variety and different types of music will play at Friday Night Live.
“I would love to see some jazz cover bands and other genres of music,” he said. “It would be great to have more Latin music. I would love to hear more blues bands. Country Western would be great.”
When it comes to musical ability, Raymond said he believes the region benefits from a wealth of cover band artists.
“There is an incredible amount of talent in southeastern Wisconsin when it comes to playing music,” he said.
And getting back to performing live events is bringing the joy of music to both listeners and performers, according to Raymond.
“There is nothing that compares to playing music in front of a crowd that enjoys what you’re doing, people out there and dancing and enjoying the music,” he said.
“When the band is on and the band is together and people are enjoying it, there’s nothing like it. It is an elixir that feeds upon itself.”